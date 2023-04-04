50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Akeley’s Easter egg hunt grows in its third year

More kids attended the community treat this year than in 2022, encountering the Easter bunny and a gym floor covered with multicolored eggs.

040523.N.PRE.AkeleyEggsMiddle1490.jpg
Egg hunters ages 5-8 found plentiful pickings April 1, 2023, in the gym at the Akeley Regional Community Center.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 8:24 AM

The bunny trail was hopping Saturday at the Akeley Regional Community Center.

A total of 113 children scrambled for Easter eggs with treats inside in the ARCC gymnasium.

040523.N.PRE.AkeleyEggsLittle1471.jpg
Parents accompanied the littlest Easter egg hunters (ages 0-4) onto the crowded gym floor April 1, 2023, at the Akeley Regional Community Center.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Up 21 from last year’s 92 kids, this total included 56 children ages 4 and younger, 35 children ages 5-8 and 22 children ages 9-12, according to City Clerk/Treasurer Kristi Kath.

Eggs were spread out over the gym floor, in sections divided up between age groups. Kath told the crowd there were about 28 eggs per child. After gathering the colorful plastic eggs, children sat down to open them, collect the treats inside and return the eggs to be reused.

040523.N.PRE.AkeleyEggsSorting1554.jpg
Children sat down in groups to crack their eggs and retrieve the goodies inside after the Akeley Easter egg hunt on April 1, 2023.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Cory Klein of Park Rapids brought his four daughters to the event. “They loved it,” he said. “We had a great time. Next year, I’d like to be a part of helping out.”

Besides collecting sweets, seven boys and seven girls in each age group won special prizes, including bikes, scooters, gift baskets and gift certificates – 42 prizes total. Also, each child was given a gift bag containing small toys, candy, and a coloring book.

Kristina McGee of Akeley came with her son Oliver, aged almost 2. It was Oliver’s first Easter egg hunt, and she said he had fun.

“It was awesome,” she said after the egg hunt was over. “Look at the turnout. It’s been great.”

040523.N.PRE.MadalynnBeard1356.jpg
Madalynn Beard, 4, of Akeley cuddles happily with the Easter bunny during the Akeley community Easter event on April 1, 2023.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Sponsored by community organizations and local businesses, the city’s third Easter egg hunt featured cookies and juice served by Akeley Veterans Community Outreach (AVCO). Children also had an opportunity to visit with the Easter bunny, played by Noah George.

“I’m glad that we can have a community event like this,” said city council member Bobbie Wosika. “It’s awesome, and I’m glad to see all the kids and the parents. It’s a lot of fun.”

Wosika was among the volunteers who prepared for the event by stuffing treats into the eggs.

Asked what she thinks of watching little ones frolic swarm a gym full of eggs, Sherry Grantham with AVCO said, “I love it. I absolutely love it. It’s the best thing ever.”

040523.N.PRE.HudsonHamilton1365.jpg
Hudson Hamilton, 2, of Pine River has a not-too-close encounter with the Easter bunny during the Easter event April 1, 2023, at the Akeley Regional Community Center.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
