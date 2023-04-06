50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Akeley woman faces felony for escape from custody

The information in this article is from public court records filed in Hubbard County 9th Judicial District Court.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:19 PM

Zita Sue Lenander, 40, of Akeley was charged in Hubbard County Court with one felony count of escape from custody.

According to court records, on Jan. 13, a Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy responded to a Hubbard County Jail staff report that Lenander had failed to return from a furlough. The deputy learned that Lenander was granted a furlough on Sept. 9, 2022, to receive medical treatment. The furlough stated that Lenander must report back to jail following treatment, which could last multiple days depending on other underlying chronic health conditions and how she responded to infusions.

Lenander appeared in court hearings via Zoom multiple times between Sept. 9, 2022, and Jan. 9, 2023.

A warrant for her probation violation was issued on Dec. 14, 2022.

According to the statement of probable cause, Lenander appeared at the Hubbard County Courthouse on Jan. 12 and was taken into custody. She tested positive for methamphetamine.

She was out of custody for 125 days.

In January. 2019, Lenander was convicted of two counts of felony third-degree controlled substance possession.

Lenander made her first appearance at court for the latest felony charge on March 9. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 8. The maximum sentence is not more than five years and a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
