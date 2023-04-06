Akeley woman faces felony for escape from custody

Zita Sue Lenander, 40, of Akeley was charged in Hubbard County Court with one felony count of escape from custody.

According to court records, on Jan. 13, a Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy responded to a Hubbard County Jail staff report that Lenander had failed to return from a furlough. The deputy learned that Lenander was granted a furlough on Sept. 9, 2022, to receive medical treatment. The furlough stated that Lenander must report back to jail following treatment, which could last multiple days depending on other underlying chronic health conditions and how she responded to infusions.

Lenander appeared in court hearings via Zoom multiple times between Sept. 9, 2022, and Jan. 9, 2023.

A warrant for her probation violation was issued on Dec. 14, 2022.

According to the statement of probable cause, Lenander appeared at the Hubbard County Courthouse on Jan. 12 and was taken into custody. She tested positive for methamphetamine.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was out of custody for 125 days.

In January. 2019, Lenander was convicted of two counts of felony third-degree controlled substance possession.

Lenander made her first appearance at court for the latest felony charge on March 9. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 8. The maximum sentence is not more than five years and a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.