News Local

Akeley will host National Night Out on Aug. 1

The event is largely funded by donations from community groups.

Akeley Police Chief Jimmy Hansen chatted with one of the community members at last year's National Night Out.
Enterprise file photo.
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 5:22 PM

The Akeley’s National Night Out event, designed to build positive relationships between the community and their police officers, will be held near the Paul Bunyan statue on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The event kicks off with face painting, games and snow cones for the kids at 4:30 p.m. A free meal of BBQ turkey or hot dog, chips, lemonade and ice cream will be served from 5-7 p.m.

Classic cars will be on display and the band Paradigm will perform.

The Akeley City Council approved a resolution to accept donations for the event of $2,000 from the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District and $200 from the Akeley Veterans Community Outreach group at their July 12 meeting.

In other business, the council:

  • Approved purchasing two new furnaces and two heat pumps for the Municipal Liquor Store from Ike’s Heating and Cooling in Nevis at a total cost of $26,986. The purchases will be paid for from the $112,250 in savings in the liquor store account. Minnesota Power is offering a $1,000 rebate on each of the two heat pumps which reduced the total cost. 
  • Heard the Municipal Liquor Store is down a bartender, so manager Lacey Hitchcock is filling in and couldn’t be at the meeting. The profit for the year at the muni so far is $29,482. 
  • Heard there was more vandalism at the beach bathrooms. Hansen said the youth who are responsible have been located and have been doing community service, cleaning the bathrooms and raking the beach. 
  • Approved sending a letter to people at a seasonal site near the boat landing at the city campground to inform them they are only allowed one camper on the site and have one week to remove other campers at that location. 
  • Approved paying Hansen Excavating $2,700 for excavation work for water hook-up for McGregor Campground. 
  • Discussed issues with vehicles with boat trailers parking in the grassy area at the water plant. “No parking” signs will be placed along with posts and chains to block off the area. Campground managers will inform people they should use the DNR parking lot next to the campground for their boat trailers. 
  • Discussed a question from the Paul Bunyan Days committee on why city bathrooms were locked and porta potties were used. City Clerk Kristi Kath said the city bathrooms are not adequate for the Paul Bunyan Days crowd and that is why the council made a decision to pay for porta potties to use at the city festival and lock the city bathrooms. It was suggested an additional hand-washing station be added for next year.

The next council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at city hall.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
