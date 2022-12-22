Akeley Post Office to be renamed after WWII serviceman

The U.S. Post Office in Akeley will soon be renamed after U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Neil Kenneth Todd.

Fireman 1st Class Neal K. Todd Park Rapids Enterprise file photo

The Akeley native was killed Dec. 7, 1941 while serving on board the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for his sacrifice.

Listed as Missing in Action for almost 80 years, Todd’s remains were identified in 2021 and were returned to Akeley for burial in July 2021.

According to a Dec. 20 press release, legislation to rename the Akeley post office was introduced in Congress by Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minnesota’s 8th Dist.), who led its passage through the House last week. The Senate bill was sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith. The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“Neal Kenneth Todd made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country when he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor,” Klobuchar said in the release. “By renaming the Akeley Post Office in his honor, we are paying tribute to Neal Kenneth Todd’s service and helping Minnesotans keep his memory alive for generations to come. Thank you to Representative Stauber for leading this effort in the House.”

“Neal Kenneth Todd exemplified bravery and sacrificed his life for our country. After 80 years, his family was finally provided closure after his remains were identified and he was brought home,” said Smith. “Naming the Akeley Post Office in his honor allows his story to live on in the community where he was raised.”

“We can never forget the sacrifices made by heroes like Neal Kenneth Todd,” said Stauber. “Americans like Neal are the reason that this nation is known as the land of the free and the home of the brave. I am grateful that the senate took up my legislation and look forward to it being signed into law to remind future generations of his service in defense of our freedoms.”

Honor felt by postmaster

Jesse Forbes is postmaster in Akeley and Nevis. Asked how he feels about the renaming of the Akeley Post Office, Forbes said, “I couldn’t be more proud, as a postmaster and as a fellow combat veteran myself, to have a post office named after a combat veteran. It’s a great honor to all our military veterans, past, present and future.”

Asked what the process of renaming the post office involves, he admitted, “I don’t know. This is all new territory for me, also. I’ll be going through it for the first time, just like everybody else around here.”

But he called it a very great honor for the community to have this done for one of its local combat veterans.

Neal Todd remembered

A memorial to Todd is on display at the Akeley Paul Bunyan Historical Museum.

A 1938 graduate of Akeley High School, Neal was one of eight sons of Irena Todd Staffenhagen who served in the U.S. armed forces. He even had a brother, Wesley, who was also on board the Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked, but Wesley escaped with his life. Neal passed away at the age of 22.

According to a June 3, 2021 press release from the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the USS Oklahoma was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when it was struck by multiple torpedoes, quickly capsized and settled upside-down on the bottom of the harbor. Crewmen’s remains were recovered during the early 1940s and interred in two Hawaiian cemeteries.

Later, the American Graves Registration Service transferred the remains of U.S. casualties to a laboratory that could only positively identify 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at the time. The unidentified remains, including Todd’s, were reinterred and classified as non-recoverable until advances in DNA analysis made it possible for many of the “Oklahoma unknowns” to be identified.

Using these techniques, Todd’s remains were officially accounted for on Feb. 11, 2021. A rosette was placed next to his name in the Courts of the Missing at Pearl Harbor, to indicate he has been accounted for.

Six U.S. Navy sailors pull Neal Todd's casket off the back of a horse-drawn funeral caisson for his burial with full military honors Saturday at the Akeley Cemetery. (Robin Fish/Enterprise, July 10, 2021)

He was laid to rest with full military honors at the Akeley Cemetery on July 10, 2021, surrounded by loved ones including a surviving brother, adopted sister, nieces, nephews and more. He now lies adjacent to his mother and his half-brother, Alfred Staffenhagen Jr.