Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Akeley Post Office to be renamed after WWII serviceman

The U.S. Navy fireman was died on board the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was laid to rest almost 80 years later in his hometown cemetery.

AkeleyPostOffice.JPG
Akeley Post Office
Enterprise file photo
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 22, 2022 05:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The U.S. Post Office in Akeley will soon be renamed after U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Neil Kenneth Todd.

060521.N.PRE.NealToddMug.jpg
Fireman 1st Class Neal K. Todd
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo

The Akeley native was killed Dec. 7, 1941 while serving on board the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for his sacrifice.

Listed as Missing in Action for almost 80 years, Todd’s remains were identified in 2021 and were returned to Akeley for burial in July 2021.

According to a Dec. 20 press release, legislation to rename the Akeley post office was introduced in Congress by Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minnesota’s 8th Dist.), who led its passage through the House last week. The Senate bill was sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith. The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“Neal Kenneth Todd made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country when he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor,” Klobuchar said in the release. “By renaming the Akeley Post Office in his honor, we are paying tribute to Neal Kenneth Todd’s service and helping Minnesotans keep his memory alive for generations to come. Thank you to Representative Stauber for leading this effort in the House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Neal Kenneth Todd exemplified bravery and sacrificed his life for our country. After 80 years, his family was finally provided closure after his remains were identified and he was brought home,” said Smith. “Naming the Akeley Post Office in his honor allows his story to live on in the community where he was raised.”

“We can never forget the sacrifices made by heroes like Neal Kenneth Todd,” said Stauber. “Americans like Neal are the reason that this nation is known as the land of the free and the home of the brave. I am grateful that the senate took up my legislation and look forward to it being signed into law to remind future generations of his service in defense of our freedoms.”

Honor felt by postmaster

Jesse Forbes is postmaster in Akeley and Nevis. Asked how he feels about the renaming of the Akeley Post Office, Forbes said, “I couldn’t be more proud, as a postmaster and as a fellow combat veteran myself, to have a post office named after a combat veteran. It’s a great honor to all our military veterans, past, present and future.”

Asked what the process of renaming the post office involves, he admitted, “I don’t know. This is all new territory for me, also. I’ll be going through it for the first time, just like everybody else around here.”

But he called it a very great honor for the community to have this done for one of its local combat veterans.

Neal Todd remembered

A memorial to Todd is on display at the Akeley Paul Bunyan Historical Museum.

A 1938 graduate of Akeley High School, Neal was one of eight sons of Irena Todd Staffenhagen who served in the U.S. armed forces. He even had a brother, Wesley, who was also on board the Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked, but Wesley escaped with his life. Neal passed away at the age of 22.

According to a June 3, 2021 press release from the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the USS Oklahoma was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when it was struck by multiple torpedoes, quickly capsized and settled upside-down on the bottom of the harbor. Crewmen’s remains were recovered during the early 1940s and interred in two Hawaiian cemeteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the American Graves Registration Service transferred the remains of U.S. casualties to a laboratory that could only positively identify 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at the time. The unidentified remains, including Todd’s, were reinterred and classified as non-recoverable until advances in DNA analysis made it possible for many of the “Oklahoma unknowns” to be identified.

Using these techniques, Todd’s remains were officially accounted for on Feb. 11, 2021. A rosette was placed next to his name in the Courts of the Missing at Pearl Harbor, to indicate he has been accounted for.

071421.N.PRE.FuneralCaisson0613.jpg
Six U.S. Navy sailors pull Neal Todd's casket off the back of a horse-drawn funeral caisson for his burial with full military honors Saturday at the Akeley Cemetery. (Robin Fish/Enterprise, July 10, 2021)

He was laid to rest with full military honors at the Akeley Cemetery on July 10, 2021, surrounded by loved ones including a surviving brother, adopted sister, nieces, nephews and more. He now lies adjacent to his mother and his half-brother, Alfred Staffenhagen Jr.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
AkeleySanta121422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Santa stops at Akeley Christmas party
The event was put on by the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District Auxiliary and the Akeley Community Outreach Organization.
December 13, 2022 11:02 AM
Local
Free Thanksgiving meals in Akeley and Menahga
November 21, 2022 10:45 AM
Local
Free Veterans Day dinners in Park Rapids, Akeley
November 09, 2022 08:10 PM
Local
Akeley Halloween party drew a crowd
November 01, 2022 01:54 PM

Related Topics: AKELEYMEMORIALSVETERANSU.S. CONGRESS
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What to read next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports