News

Akeley man faces felony sex crime charge

The information in this article is from public court records filed in Hubbard County 9th Judicial District Court.

By Staff reports
Today at 4:45 PM

Kyle Edward Tysver, 38, of Akeley was charged in Hubbard County Court with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and one count of third-degree assault. Both are felonies.

According to court records, in March 2022, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received information that an 11-year-old boy reported he had been sexually and physically abused.

The victim, known to Tysver, recalled that the abuse occurred in 2020, but prior law enforcement reports confirmed that the events described happened in 2017 when the victim was 6 and Tysver was 32 or 33.

The victim told law enforcement Tysver assaulted him by punching, hitting, slapping and pulling his hair. He said Tysver left bruises, and he suffered a concussion.

In March 2022, Tysver was arrested and transported to Hubbard County Jail. He denied all allegations.

A review of Tysver’s criminal history revealed prior convictions of felony fifth-degree controlled substance in June 2015 and two in Dec. 2016; two felony counts of failure to appear in Oct. 2015; gross misdemeanor 911 interference in Feb. 2018; felony third-degree controlled substance sale in Oct. 2018; felony fourth-degree controlled substance in May 2019 and gross misdemeanor DANCO violation in May 2019.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at Hubbard County Court.

