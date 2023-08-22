Akeley Hwy. 34 project moves into Stage 2

The State Hwy. 34 project in Akeley was scheduled to wrap up the first stage of construction Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the completion of paving and pavement markings on the east end of the project, and to begin the second stage of construction Aug. 23.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, State Hwy. 34 will be closed from Pleasant Avenue to Graceson Avenue during this stage. Motorists will detour using Pleasant Avenue, Fourth Street and Graceson Avenue.

Crews expect Stage 2 to be complete by late September, weather permitting.

Stage 3 is the last stage of the project. During that stage, which is expected to begin in early October, Hwy. 34 will be closed between Graceson Ave. and Hillside Ave. and the detour on the west end of town will direct motorists to State Hwy. 64 and County 25

The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting. For more information as well as staging and detour maps, visit the project website to sign up for construction updates click here or use the 511 app.

MnDOT project staff will present information and answer questions at weekly construction update meetings. The meetings will be held Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at Akeley City Hall until construction is complete. Due to the Hwy. 34 Project, entrance to the meeting will be by the back entrance to the Senior Center. Use that parking lot for parking.