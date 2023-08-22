Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Akeley Hwy. 34 project moves into Stage 2

With work on the east side of town completed, the project will have new detours in place as work progresses to the section of Hwy. 34 between Pleasant Avenue and Graceson Avenue.

This photo was taken Friday, Aug. 15 from Pleasant Ave. looking east. It shows the view just after the construction crew finished paving. By Wednesday, Aug. 23, Stage 1 of the project is expected to be completed and Stage 2 will begin.
By Lorie Skarpness
Aug. 22, 2023

The State Hwy. 34 project in Akeley was scheduled to wrap up the first stage of construction Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the completion of paving and pavement markings on the east end of the project, and to begin the second stage of construction Aug. 23.

RELATED COVERAGE:

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, State Hwy. 34 will be closed from Pleasant Avenue to Graceson Avenue during this stage. Motorists will detour using Pleasant Avenue, Fourth Street and Graceson Avenue.

Crews expect Stage 2 to be complete by late September, weather permitting.

Stage 3 is the last stage of the project. During that stage, which is expected to begin in early October, Hwy. 34 will be closed between Graceson Ave. and Hillside Ave. and the detour on the west end of town will direct motorists to State Hwy. 64 and County 25

The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting. For more information as well as staging and detour maps, visit the project website to sign up for construction updates click here or use the 511 app.

MnDOT project staff will present information and answer questions at weekly construction update meetings. The meetings will be held Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at Akeley City Hall until construction is complete. Due to the Hwy. 34 Project, entrance to the meeting will be by the back entrance to the Senior Center. Use that parking lot for parking.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
