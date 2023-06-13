99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Akeley Hwy. 34 detour begins July 10

The project is expected to wrap up in mid-October.

AkeleyHwy34DetourMap2023.jpg
This map shows the stages of the Hwy. 34 project construction and detours.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 8:21 AM

Construction on State Hwy. 34 Project in Akeley is set to begin Monday, July 10 and continue through mid-October, weather permitting.

According to TJ Melcher, the communications and engagement person for the project from the District 2 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) in Bemidji, when complete the project will reconstruct the corridor and increase safety in town.

Melcher said that, prior to construction, there will be a public open house and during construction there will be weekly update meetings with the contractor as well. The meetings will all take place in Akeley at a location and time not yet determined. They will include opportunities for residents and business owners to learn the upcoming schedule and ask questions. Residents can also sign up to receive weekly updates via email on the project website.

MnDOT also tentatively plans on having an information booth at Paul Bunyan Days in Akeley, on Saturday, June 24.

Project information

Young Excavating is the contractor for the project, which Melcher said came in at a cost of $3.5 million.

“Work is scheduled to begin on July 10, so it’ll get underway the week after the Fourth of July,” Melcher said. “It’ll begin right away with Stage 1, so Hwy. 34 will be closed between Pleasant Ave. and Franklin Ave., with traffic detoured around the lake on Cty. Rd. 25 and Hwy. 64,” he said.

Estimated timelines for each of the stages are as follows:

  • Stage 1- Pleasant Ave to Franklin Ave. (estimated 4-5 weeks)
  • Stage 2- Pleasant Ave to Graceson Ave. (estimated 5-6 weeks)
  • Stage 3- Graceson Ave to Hillside Ave. (estimated 5-6 weeks)

Melcher said benefits of the project include a safer highway, safer sidewalks, a safer intersection with Hwy. 64, a longer lasting road surface and improved drainage
Sign up for updates and find more information at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy34-akeley.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
