Akeley Hwy. 34 detour begins July 10

Construction on State Hwy. 34 Project in Akeley is set to begin Monday, July 10 and continue through mid-October, weather permitting.

According to TJ Melcher, the communications and engagement person for the project from the District 2 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) in Bemidji, when complete the project will reconstruct the corridor and increase safety in town.

Melcher said that, prior to construction, there will be a public open house and during construction there will be weekly update meetings with the contractor as well. The meetings will all take place in Akeley at a location and time not yet determined. They will include opportunities for residents and business owners to learn the upcoming schedule and ask questions. Residents can also sign up to receive weekly updates via email on the project website.

MnDOT also tentatively plans on having an information booth at Paul Bunyan Days in Akeley, on Saturday, June 24.

RELATED COVERAGE:







ADVERTISEMENT

Project information

Young Excavating is the contractor for the project, which Melcher said came in at a cost of $3.5 million.

“Work is scheduled to begin on July 10, so it’ll get underway the week after the Fourth of July,” Melcher said. “It’ll begin right away with Stage 1, so Hwy. 34 will be closed between Pleasant Ave. and Franklin Ave., with traffic detoured around the lake on Cty. Rd. 25 and Hwy. 64,” he said.

Estimated timelines for each of the stages are as follows:

Stage 1- Pleasant Ave to Franklin Ave. (estimated 4-5 weeks)

Stage 2- Pleasant Ave to Graceson Ave. (estimated 5-6 weeks)

Stage 3- Graceson Ave to Hillside Ave. (estimated 5-6 weeks)

Melcher said benefits of the project include a safer highway, safer sidewalks, a safer intersection with Hwy. 64, a longer lasting road surface and improved drainage

Sign up for updates and find more information at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy34-akeley.

