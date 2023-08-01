After a century of service, Trinity Church closes

Saying farewell to a beloved old friend can be excruciating, but the goodbye given to a tiny church in Park Rapids that closed its doors Saturday was filled with joy, love and fond memories.

Trinity Episcopal-Presbyterian Church ceased operating after more than a century, the victim of declining enrollment and an aging congregation that had moved away, passed away or ceased driving.

Minnesota Episcopal Bishop Craig Loya, at center, led the deconsecration ceremony on Saturday, July 29 with Northern Waters Presbytery minister Ken Ribe, at left, and Pastor Steve Norby. Contributed/Sarah Smith

The deconsecration ceremony on Saturday, July 29, led by Minnesota Episcopal Bishop Craig Loya and Northern Waters Presbytery minister Ken Ribe, along with many other dignitaries, celebrated the church’s history while transforming its purpose from a religious one to a secular role. Deconsecration removes a church’s religious blessing.

Candy Gulsvig, a stalwart member of the parish, fought back tears as she headed to the reception following the service, but most of the 50 worshipers were upbeat, happy to be together again, and relishing the remembrances they had at Trinity. The church had ceased operating in 2022.

"I was baptized here in this very building in 1940,” testified David Town. All 11 children in his family were confirmed at Trinity. “I wish I could sit down and talk all afternoon” about the warm memories he had of the church.

That was the sentiment of the entire congregation, as worshiper after worshiper got up to share the camaraderie and love they’d received while a member of the parish.

“I’m not here to cling white-knuckled to things passing away,” Loya said. “We face endings.” He reminded parishioners to be comforted by the people they’d become as a result of their relationship with God, through Trinity’s fellowship.

The beginning

Park Rapids’ Anglican church was founded as an Episcopal mission parish in 1910, conducting Evening Prayer services on Main Avenue and Third Street. Trinity eventually moved to its present site on Pleasant Avenue and Third Street. It was granted the status of a parish in 1956 and incorporated as Trinity Episcopal Church. The new church home was consecrated June 2, 1968. Mission parishes are loosely organized communities of folks sharing God’s message.

In 2001, storm clouds were on the horizon and the church reverted to mission status, a result of a declining congregation. The church then merged with Presbyterian worshipers, who had been attending services for years. A harmonious ecumenical partnership was formed.

“Trinity Church was way ahead of its time,” Loya said.

The partnership flourished after the merger and enrollment grew. Church boards collaborated on services of worship, alternating between Episcopal and Presbyterian services – and sometimes a hybrid of both.

The end

Trinity once again began experiencing declining enrollment in the past decade. Parish members were aging, few young people were being baptized or confirmed, money was tight and it began to be more difficult to find clergy. Bible camps that had hosted youngsters in the summers and fostered God’s youth movement ceased to exist.

“I’ve had great times with this congregation,” testified Mel Gulsvig Saturday, pointing out all the projects he constructed in the church that included a handicapped stair railing heading into the back of the church annex. “Two of my grandchildren were baptized here,” he said, asking them to stand. “I thought I would have my funeral here, but once you pick it, it’s gone.”

The last full-time minister left three years ago and the church scrambled to find weekly supply priests. Some parishioners were disappointed that they couldn’t receive weekly Holy Communion if a supply priest wasn’t available, and left to find other houses of worship. By the mid-summer of 2022, frequently, only four worshipers showed up for services. Pastor Steve Norby of Calvary Lutheran Church did yeoman’s duty conducting services in 2022, but by then the writing was on the hymnal. The church closed that summer.

The celebration

Norby began Saturday’s service by presenting a rainbow-hued quilt he designed to former parishioner and now Iowa resident John McKinney on behalf of McKinney’s wife, a beloved priest at Trinity, who conducted services until her passing nearly a decade ago. Norby urged McKinney and the parish to “clothe yourself in Christ.”

Norby joked that Calvary would take the organ, a state-of-the-art instrument the church purchased in the mid-1990s while Trinity was undergoing an extensive renovation. Because of Norby’s dedication to Trinity, many of the parishioners have migrated to Calvary Lutheran for weekend services. Ribe remarked at how “the pews at Calvary were growing” with Episcopalians and Presbyterians.

Former worshiper Leroy Chief, who moved to Moorhead many years ago, spoke of the “vibrant community” he found at Trinity, the kindness and the love.

Rosemary Moody prompted laughter when she misspoke, telling parishioners she joined the church “in 1905.” She corrected herself, and spoke of the close congregation she and her late husband, Frank, had joined. She mentioned the Trinity women’s group she was active in, doing charitable works locally and around the globe.

Former member Bob Schissel, now a Twin Cities resident, joked that “the youth group had arrived” when he and his wife “joined the parish in 2013 or 2014.”

At the end of the service, the altar was cleared of its candles, linens and cross. Ribe suggested worshipers begin doing mission work to stay together as a religious community.

The church with the red doors – all Episcopal churches have red doors as a sign of sanctuary and used to be open all the time until criminal acts forced them to lock down – will be released to the Episcopal Diocese. No future plans have been determined yet.

Worshipers, as they have in the past for momentous occasions, gathered on the church’s front steps for one last photo. Some bowed their heads and murmured “Amen” quietly.

