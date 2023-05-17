99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
After 4-H coordinator breaks her arm, she gets a helping hand

The Hubbard County Board, University of Minnesota Extension and 4-H Leader Council each chipped in money to pay for temporary help ahead of the Hubbard County Fair.

071622.N.PRE.BrakkeSisters.jpg
Madddyson, Isabelle and Paislei Brakke won grand champion ribbons in the senior class showmanship meat goat category at the 2022 Hubbard County Fair.
Shannon Geisen/Park Rapids Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 9:24 AM

The Hubbard County Board agreed to chip in $600 for extra help to organize the Hubbard County Fair.

Lisa Loegering, University of Minnesota Extension’s northwest regional director, asked the county to co-partner with them as well as the 4-H Leader Council to pay for a temporary position.

She explained that Hubbard County 4-H Extension Educator Mari Jo Lohmeier fell and broke her wrist on her dominant arm in November in the office parking lot.

“She had surgery again yesterday because it didn’t heal correctly,” Loegering said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The Hubbard County Fair begins July 11.

“Fair preparations are in full force right now,” Loegering said. “Two weeks before the fair gets really crazy as far as just the physical aspects of it, so we’re looking at the ability to hire somebody at a very temporary capacity for 100 hours.”

The position would be part-time two weeks before the fair, full-time during the fair and part-time for the week after the fair. At $18.95 per hour, the fair coordinator position will cost $1,895.

Loegering said U of M Extension reallocated $695 from its 2023 budget and the 4-H Leader Council will contribute $600. Hubbard County’s proposed contribution would be $600.

County commissioner Char Christenson asked if they had someone in mind to hire for this position.

Loegering replied that she wasn’t certain Lohmeier had any candidates.

Board chair Tom Krueger commented it would be a nice summer job.

“It’s a one-time situation that came up. It’d be tough to function without some help,” said county commissioner David De La Hunt.

“$600, I think, is a modest ask,” said county commissioner Ted Van Kampen. He made the motion to approve, and the board unanimously approved.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
