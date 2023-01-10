Affordable and quality housing is HRDC's No. 1 regional economic priority

Headwaters Regional Development Commission (HRDC) aims to provide “an economic road map” to strengthen the region.

Antonio Franklin, HRDC economic development planner, and Tony Klaers, community development planner, recently shared the commission’s comprehensive economic development plan for the region with the Hubbard County Board.

READ THE ENTIRE PLAN HERE:

HRDC was federally designated as the Economic Development District for the region in 1974. They receive annual assistance from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) to administer programs for Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen counties.

HRDC is required to submit a comprehensive plan to the EDA every five years. The newest plan covers 2002 through 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a lot of state and federal funding grants that are now requiring that there’s a tie to a regional plan,” Franklin added.

He explained that HRDC focuses not only on economic development, but also housing development, community development, strategic planning, grant writing and technical assistance.

He noted that HRDC has “one of the largest revolving loan funds in the state at $7 million.”

Headwaters Regional Finance Corporation, a subsidiary of HRDC, is charged with providing business financing to start-ups and existing businesses to meet their capital needs – from real estate purchases to equipment to working capital.

Economic challenges

During COVID, the retail and accommodation industries suffered, said Franklin.

“We don’t have much of a diversified economy,” he continued, so HRDC is looking at bringing in new businesses.

The strategic plan states, “Despite several economic booms, the Headwaters region has been one of the poorest areas of Minnesota. The region continues to experience many challenges in creating economic growth. Notably these include a small population, distance from major markets and a traditional but undiversified economic base. The economy of northwest Minnesota has relied upon the availability of natural resources, inexpensive labor and tourism based on the appeal of its natural environment.”

At 46,403, Beltrami County has approximately 54% of the region’s population, followed by Hubbard County with 21,019 (25.7%).

ADVERTISEMENT

“With only 13.8 people per square mile and only two cities with more than 2,000 residents, the Headwaters region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the state,” according to the plan.

Regional priorities

HRDC’s No. 1 priority is “affordable and quality housing.” The plan states that, in all five counties, the values of owner-occupied homes are increasing at “significantly higher rates than the wages of people who are currently homeowners or are looking to buy. This means it’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to purchase and own homes.”

These are the other priorities:

Skilled and available workforce. The goal is to increase labor force participation by 2% and increase per capita income by 4% by 2027. The plan notes there are more vacant jobs than unemployed people.

Broadband availability and access.

Transportation and infrastructure improvements.

Improve business climate and access for startups. The goal is to increase the number of firms in the region by 60 by 2027. They plan to increase visitor spending (tourism) by 5% and employment in arts and tourism by 5%.

Childcare access and affordability.

More developable land.

Franklin noted that broadband has improved in the Headwaters region, moving from a ranking of 46 to 21.

Recent, upcoming projects

Klaers noted that HRDC is submitting a Safe Route to School funding application on behalf of Laporte School District. “We’re really excited about that,” he said.

HRDC partnered with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Bike Minnesota to host Bikeable Community Workshops in Mahnomen and Park Rapids in 2022.

In 2019, HRDC began working with Akeley HRA to clear up multiple liens and title issues on a vacant home. Once the home was listed for sale, HRDC reports there were six offers. Upon sale, the Akeley HRA was able to pay HRDC for its services and retain about $13,000 in profit “to be used as seed funding for the first time in years,” according to HRDC.

They also helped the Lake Country Scenic Byway update its corridor management plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

HRDC is governed by a 25-member commission, which includes six county commissioners, five mayors, four township board supervisors, two school board members, one mayor, four citizens and one tribal council representative from each Indigenous reservation (Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth).