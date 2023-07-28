A Scandinavian homage – downtown Park Rapids celebrates its third mural

Lili Lennox and her two-woman crew labored in the hot sun eight hours a day for five days to complete a 60-by-20-foot mural.

An unveiling was held Thursday afternoon at the corner of 2nd Street and Main Ave., downtown Park Rapids.

The building owner, Eric Patenaude, and a steering committee desired a mural “to express the joy the community derives from music and the arts.”

Lennox collaborated with the committee to create the design and its taste of Scandinavia.

“I thought it would sort of appeal to the people who live here and visit here and have a connection to the history of the place, and also get in the fun, little elements of music, drawing and breakdancing because why not?”

She suggested a “two-dimensional, punchy, graphic” flair for the town’s third mural. “It reads really nice from the street.”

Lennox, Annie Henley and Sara Herman began sketching the mural Sunday night and painted it throughout the rest of the week. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“That’s what I like. It pops and draws you this direction,” said Patenaude. He and his wife bought the building last year. They live in Bloomington.

“The first thing, as I was walking through downtown, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s nice murals here.’ My building has the biggest wall for a perfect mural,” he recalled.

Patenaude credited LuAnn Hurd-Lof for being the driving force, as she wrote the grants for the project.

“I talked to her last summer. I said, ‘I’ve got this big building, this wall and I heard you’re a mural guru. Let’s do something.’”

A community collaboration

Heartland Arts, an umbrella organization for 16 arts and cultural organizations in the greater Park Rapids area, secured grants from the Region 2 Arts Council grant and Park Rapids Area Community Fund to pay for the mural, along with business donations.

The steering committee included representatives from Heartland Arts, Park Rapids Arts and Culture Advisory Commission, the Park Rapids City Council and the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association. They were Hurd-Lof, Patenaude, Julie Kjenaas, Paul Dove, Mike Bruhn, Molly Luther, Steph Carlson, Bickey Bender and Liz Stone.

Cwikla ACE Hardware donated all the paint.

The Park Rapids Lions Club painted the white base coat prior to Lennox’s arrival.

Mike Bruhn, a member of steering committee who selected design, described it as "eclectic and eye-catching." "I want something people talk about and tell their friends 'You guys have to drive up to Park Rapids and check this mural out because it's really cool.' And while you're there, stay and shop and eat," Bruhn said. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“It’s a beautiful mural, completely different from anything we have,” said Kjenaas, chair of Heartland Arts, during Thursday’s celebration.

The high temperatures this week meant that Lennox and her crew started early in the morning, typically 7 a.m. and finished at 3 p.m.

“You just have to work fast, keep everything covered and use a spritz bottle” to keep the paint from drying out, Lennox said. “It’s a south-facing wall, so there’s no break from the sun.”

To represents music and the arts, Lennox incorporated records, guitars, an Ojibwe drum, maracas and other symbols.

Patenaude added, “It’s a nice backdrop for 2nd Street Stage. There’ll be another piece of visual entertainment for concert-goers.”

“And a photo opp,” Kjenaas said.

Park Rapids City Administrator Angel Weasner thanked everyone for their support and inspiration.

“Park Rapids is a town full of art, and we want to celebrate all of the arts,” Kjenaas concluded.

Patenaude, who is originally from Crookston, said he was looking for a good investment when this building came up for sale. The second level houses six one-bedroom apartments and two studios, with five stores at street level. "I'm happy to be part of the downtown. I love it, and I think there's a lot of good momentum in downtown Park Rapids. I'm happy to contribute in a little way." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

More murals for rural Minn.

Based in Minneapolis, Lennox’s other creations can be seen in Little Falls, Montevideo, Milaca, and Thief River Falls.

“I love to do murals in outstate Minnesota as much as I can because I grew up in Morris, where there’s not a lot of murals,” she said.

While there’s a “really great mural culture” in the Twin Cities, Lennox commented, “I don’t think there’s really many muralists who are like ‘Let’s go see what the smaller towns in rural Minnesota need,' and that’s where I want to come in.”

Lennox had a baby in February, so traveling is slightly more difficult at present. Her husband and baby joined her in Park Rapids.

Lennox is reaching out to other city councils in northern Minnesota to alert them of available grants. “There’s grant funding that could make this free, so why not, but they don’t know about it.”

Some may worry about working with so-called “temperamental” artists, Lennox said, “but it doesn’t have to be crazy street art. It can be something fun and light that your families are going to want to take a picture in front of or it can be something vintage that expresses your city’s history. It can be anything, and there’s money to fund it, so do it, right? Every town has a big, blank wall that could use a little something fun. I would love to be the one to do it.”