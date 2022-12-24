7% increase in Akeley's payable 2023 levy

There was a slight increase in Akeley’s 2022 tax levy payable in 2023.

The $224,675 levied is a 7.07% increase over last year’s levy. The council certified the levy at the Dec. 14 meeting.

“This is an increase of $14,836 from last year,” City Clerk Kristi Kath said.

The police department was the largest chunk of the project at $98,611, followed by streets at $95,513, fire protection at $17,392, public safety/pumper replacement at $6,000, the general fund at $5,659 and the cemetery fund at $1,500.

Dissolving the HRA

The council discussed the dissolution of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority since no one applied when three board members stepped down.

The first step will be a public hearing, with a notice published 10 days prior. If approved, the assets would go to the city for permanent improvements. The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at city hall.

In other business, the council:

Approved a 16-foot wide easement on the east side of a city parcel to the Semmler property located south of the sewer ponds to provide access to their property as required for a refinance.

Approved paying an invoice for Moore Engineering $1,885 for work on utility adjustments needed for the Hwy. 34 project from the city’s roads account.

Approved the park manager contract for the summer of 2023.

Heard the city backhoe was fixed and it is working well now.

Approved paying Moore Engineering $9,900 for task order #5 to have their staff put everything together for estimates and site plans needed for the community parks project to move forward. The city has some grant funding and is working on obtaining matching funds for the project.

Approved having Moore Engineering submit worksheets due Dec. 30 in hopes of procuring funds for work needed on the city’s water infrastructure.

Discussed matching funds needed for the Department of Natural Resources grant to assure the community parks project is completed successfully and the possibility of a city contribution to help.

The Akeley council will hold an end of the year finance meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27 at city hall.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.