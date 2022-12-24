Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

7% increase in Akeley's payable 2023 levy

The police department was the largest chunk of the project at $98,611, followed by streets at $95,513, fire protection at $17,392, public safety/pumper replacement at $6,000, the general fund at $5,659 and the cemetery fund at $1,500.

Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Enterprise file photo
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
December 24, 2022 06:23 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

There was a slight increase in Akeley’s 2022 tax levy payable in 2023.

The $224,675 levied is a 7.07% increase over last year’s levy. The council certified the levy at the Dec. 14 meeting.

“This is an increase of $14,836 from last year,” City Clerk Kristi Kath said.

The police department was the largest chunk of the project at $98,611, followed by streets at $95,513, fire protection at $17,392, public safety/pumper replacement at $6,000, the general fund at $5,659 and the cemetery fund at $1,500.

Dissolving the HRA

The council discussed the dissolution of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority since no one applied when three board members stepped down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step will be a public hearing, with a notice published 10 days prior. If approved, the assets would go to the city for permanent improvements. The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at city hall.

In other business, the council:

  • Approved a 16-foot wide easement on the east side of a city parcel to the Semmler property located south of the sewer ponds to provide access to their property as required for a refinance. 
  • Approved paying an invoice for Moore Engineering $1,885 for work on utility adjustments needed for the Hwy. 34 project from the city’s roads account. 
  • Approved the park manager contract for the summer of 2023.
  • Heard the city backhoe was fixed and it is working well now.
  • Approved paying Moore Engineering $9,900 for task order #5 to have their staff put everything together for estimates and site plans needed for the community parks project to move forward. The city has some grant funding and is working on obtaining matching funds for the project.
  • Approved having Moore Engineering submit worksheets due Dec. 30 in hopes of procuring funds for work needed on the city’s water infrastructure. 
  • Discussed matching funds needed for the Department of Natural Resources grant to assure the community parks project is completed successfully and the possibility of a city contribution to help.

The Akeley council will hold an end of the year finance meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27 at city hall.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

RELATED COVERAGE:
AkeleyPostOffice.JPG
Local
Akeley Post Office to be renamed after WWII serviceman
The U.S. Navy fireman was died on board the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was laid to rest almost 80 years later in his hometown cemetery.
December 22, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Local
Santa stops at Akeley Christmas party
December 13, 2022 11:02 AM
Local
Free Thanksgiving meals in Akeley and Menahga
November 21, 2022 10:45 AM
Local
Free Veterans Day dinners in Park Rapids, Akeley
November 09, 2022 08:10 PM

Related Topics: AKELEY CITY COUNCILTAXES
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
What to read next
122822.N.PRE.HSAddition
Local
Park Rapids School Board puts high school project out to bid
Construction costs are estimated at $23,954,412 for the additions and $13,868,765 for the renovations at the area high school.
December 24, 2022 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti