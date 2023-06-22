$6.1M housing project receives Hubbard Cunty tax abatement

The Hubbard County Board unanimously approved a property tax abatement for Pinecrest Apartments – an affordable, workforce housing project spearheaded by the Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC).

HLDC plans to construct a 58-unit complex on a parcel it owns in Park Rapids. This is east of Walmart and west of the Meadow View and Meadow’s Edge apartments.

The county’s public hearing on the matter was held on Tuesday, June 20.

The City of Park Rapids agreed to the abatement last week. The Park Rapids School District will take up the resolution on July 10.

“The project’s total development cost is expected to be $6,150,629, with the largest portion of that being financed locally through Northwoods Bank,” explained Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell.

According to an HLDC fact sheet, bank financing totals $4,821,410.

Local tax abatements, amounting to $979,219, will capture the increased tax capacity from this new construction project. Property taxes generated by improvements on the parcel will be used to pay the bank loan.

“In basic terms, it’s a second mortgage. So that’s the gap financing on this project,” Cadwell said.

The city has pledged $549,231 in abatements, the county $279,217 and the school $150,771.

When the 15-year abatement ends, “taxes collected from the project will return to the general levy of all three taxing districts,” according to a news release.

In Jan. 2023, HLDC Executive Director Mary Thompson also asked the county for a one-time infusion of $300,000.

HLDC will put $50,000 toward the project. The nonprofit waived a developer fee and is donating the parcel.

Groundbreaking this summer

The three buildings will encompass studios and 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom units, plus a community room for all residents.

A driveway to the project will be called Finley Street. “Water and sewer connections, the zoning and the parcel split were all approved by the Park Rapids City Council last week,” Cadwell said.

Thompson said the city infrastructure is very close. “The other advantage for this property is there is a really mature growth of trees already blocking the view of Walmart,” she said. “It’s a fairly ideal site.”

Looking north, this is the view on the Pinecrest Apartment site. Groundbreaking is anticipated to begin later this summer. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

By keeping development costs down, the goal is to make rent affordable for young professionals who earn roughly $40,000, like teachers, bank tellers and assistant auditors.

A portion of profits from Pinecrest Apartments will go toward a Local Housing Trust Fund to support owner-occupied rehabilitation and other housing projects.

Cadwell said groundbreaking is expected this summer, with occupancy beginning in the summer of 2024.

Fake criticism

Repeating objections that she lodged at the Park Rapids City Council’s public hearing on the abatement, Kristin Fake appeared before the county board. She identified herself as a resident of Akeley Township, but Fake is also a board member of the Hubbard County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA).

Fake requested tabling the abatement until the property tax ID number was corrected in a public notice of the hearing. She said a June 7 notice referenced both 317 Career Path property (32.19.00300), owned by the HRA, and Finley Street (32.19.00500), which is owned by the HLDC.

Secondly, she accused county commissioners David De La Hunt and Char Christenson of “conflicts of interest” because they sit on the HLDC Board. Fake referred to the abatement agreement, which states that no government official may have “any financial interest, direct or indirect,” in the project.

She asked De La Hunt and Christenson to recuse themselves, which would mean there wasn’t a quorum.

Finally, Fake said HLDC was “involuntarily dissolved” by the Minnesota Secretary of State (SOS) on Jan. 25, 2023. Any contract with HLDC is not legally binding, she concluded.

Cadwell said the public notice was specific to the housing development project. “The actual parcels were just handled by the city of Park Rapids, so those numbers were the best available at that point in time. The second notice was correct.”

“Neither De La Hunt or Christenson have any way of profiting from this,” Cadwell continued, adding they are county representatives on the HLDC Board, “so that is not what the intent of ‘conflict of interest’ is. They don’t have any personal gain from this project. HLDC is developing this at no cost.”

If Pinecrest were being privately developed, it would cost another 15%, he added.

De La Hunt pointed out that county commissioners serve on numerous committees and boards. “By the commenter’s standard, that would be conflict of interest. Clearly, that’s not the case.”

Regarding the SOS, Cadwell said, “As far as I know, the (HLDC) tax statements have been filed every year. We have no reason to believe they’re not in good standing. … I’m assuming it’s a misunderstanding.”

The Minnesota Attorney General’s website shows HLDC as an active, nonprofit corporation, he noted.

Christenson asked Fake, “Are you opposed to this project?"

“I’m opposed to the county entering into a contract with an entity that’s no longer recognized by the Secretary of State,” Fake replied.

Within the hour, HLDC was reinstated on the SOS website. Thompson said renewal was an oversight, but it only took 30 seconds to correct.

Housing shortage is costly

The resolution approved by the county states, “Within the county, there is a significant workforce housing shortage. While a healthy residential vacancy rate is around 5% for both rental and owner-occupied units, in Hubbard County there is a vacancy rate of only 2.2% for rental units and of only 0.8% for owner-occupied units.”

The resolution says, “The lack of available housing units increases the cost of housing and puts additional financial stress on households in the county: 39.7% of renter households are cost-burdened (meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs) and 29.1% of owner households are cost-burdened.”

Furthermore, new housing is not being built in the county. “Since 2019, no new rental housing units have been permitted, and only 29 owner-occupied housing units were permitted in 2021.”

The resolution lists these reasons for public interest in the abatement:

The county’s tax base will see an estimated $5,859,750 increase in market value for the abatement property;

Pinecrest Apartments will help alleviate the current housing shortage;

The project will attract and retain employers by providing needed housing for employees.

The abatement applies to HLDC’s share of real estate taxes related to the new housing complex and excludes real estate taxes on the land and existing buildings.

The total amount of abatement payments from Hubbard County to the developer will not exceed $452,529, including the principal sum of $279,217 and a 5.25% interest rate, the resolution states.

The term of the agreement is 15 years, commencing Aug. 2026 and ending Feb. 2041.

The resolution includes an abatement cap. All county-approved abatements may not exceed 10% of the county’s net tax capacity for that year or $200,000.

