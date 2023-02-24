$59,000 grant is helping EHCFD firefighters

Firefighters with the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District (EHCFD) have new air packs and masks purchased with a $59,000 grant from U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The air packs we had were in disrepair and old,” Assistant Fire Chief Billy Krotzer said. “A lot of departments have no choice but to use old, outdated equipment because the price of anything fire or EMS related is expensive and just keeps going up. The old air packs we have didn’t work most of the time and the PASS device doesn't work on most of them. It’s hard to train new people and try to say ‘well it should work like this, but …’

Eight new air packs were purchased for the EHCFD with the grant money, along with 16 new face masks. Contributed / Billy Krotzer

“Also, all the face masks were worn out and you couldn’t get a good seal on the face. Plus we were all sharing the masks. The request was to get each firefighter their own mask for safety and health reasons.”

<br/>New members on the EHCFD who will be using the new masks and air packs recently received with grant funding from Homeland Security are (from left) Nicholas Krotzer, Trinity Heegard, Jordan Gaetz, SkyBlue Detmers and Bryanna Hegg. Contributed / Billy Krotzer

Krotzer completed the grant application.

“This is the third year I have applied for the grant,” he said. “There are a lot of departments in need and only so much to go around, so I’m super happy we finally got it! With Hurricane Ian this last year, the grant process was a lot slower. You usually get an answer in October, but it wasn’t until Feb. 12 when I got a call from Homeland Security. The guy was really excited to tell me that we got the grant, and we talked a bit about how this will really help us and the need for equipment across the state.”

The grant was for eight new air packs and 16 masks.

Krotzer said having new air packs will also make it easier to train with the Nevis Fire Department and when the two departments provide mutual aid on fire calls.

“Having the same packs and air tanks, we can also swap out air tanks with them as needed,” he said.

Pull-tab sales

Krotzer, who is also a member of the Akeley City Council, explained that pull-tabs are run by the EHCFD, not the places where they are sold.

“The city’s municipal liquor store is just a place to sell them,” he said. “About Neal Elavsky’s comments from the last council meeting about misappropriation of funds, I personally do inventory every month and Roger Giemer and Lee Johnson are in charge of the gambling. We do really well with our audit, which we are proud of. We also have pull-tabs in the Red River Event Center.”

He said pull-tab sales benefit both the fire department and many local organizations.

“We help and give back to the community a lot with that money,” Krotzer said. “Just to name a few, we support the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf, Paul Bunyan Days, Nevis School sports and robotics, National Night Out and the Easter hunt in both Akeley and Nevis.

“We also helped the sheriff’s department with their K9 unit and gave to Audrey’s Purple Dream and countless others, plus paying for training and much needed supplies for the department.”