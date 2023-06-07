5 acres of Hubbard County's south demolition landfill will close

Partial closure of Hubbard County’s south demolition landfill is moving forward.

On Tuesday, the Hubbard County Board accepted a $138,053 proposal from Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. of Plymouth, Minn. for engineering, design and administrative services.

This project is required by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permit and the county’s corrective action plan.

Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte said the final closure work will include areas of the demo landfill that are “at or near final grade.”

This fall 2023, “we have roughly 5.25 acres of landfill that we’ll be able to cover,” Holte said, or roughly one-third of the demolition landfill. “We still have probably 5 or 6 acres that we’ll be filling in for the next five, six, seven, eight years” to bring that up to final grade and closure at a later date.

Stantec Consulting will prepare construction drawings, specifications and contract documents by July 14.

Bids will be advertised by July 18 and opened by Aug. 11. Stantec Consulting will assist with contractor selection, along with providing construction administration and field services.

Construction is scheduled to proceed by Aug. 22, with substantial completion by Nov. 21.

Holte explained the final cover will include 6 inches of topsoil, a 6- to 12-inch rooting zone layer, a 9- to 12-inch drainage layer, a synthetic geomembrane and a 6- to 12-inch intermediate layer.

County commissioners approved the low quote of $70,315 from SKAPS Industries of Commerce, Georgia for 40-mil, linear, low-density, polyethylene geomembrane. It will be delivered to the landfill as one smooth roll, approximately 261,360 square feet or 750 lineal feet.

Holte noted that he budgeted $800,000 in 2023 to complete this project and a smaller cover project at the north demolition landfill. He estimated that total project costs should come in at or below this total.

Most of the $800,000 project costs are coming from the county’s general reserves, and the solid waste fund will pay it back over the next three to four years.

Board chair Tom Krueger asked what can be done with the land after it’s been closed.

“With final closure, you have to get it vegetated and then you have to pretty much keep it grass. You can’t have trees established in there, just so they don’t end up rooting down and destroying any of the cover,” Holte replied.

The closed area must have a mowing plan as well.

“Typically, landfills will have a 20-year, post-closure period where you have to maintain all that,” Holte said.

In related business, the county board approved the low quote of $25,835 from TrueNorth Steel of Fargo for the 2023 culvert inventory, as recommended by Public Works Director Jed Nordin.

