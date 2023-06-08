40th anniversary planned for PRAH class of 1983

The reunion will kick off with an informal gathering the evening of Thursday, July 13 at 2nd St. Stage on Main Avenue. A canopy will be set up with a “Welcome Class of 1983” banner in front of Molly Poppin’s/The Good Life Cafe for people at 5 p.m. where classmates can meet before the concert. Bring your own chairs.

Friday, July 14 will be open to spend time with friends and family or maybe smaller groups will want to plan to meet.

Saturday evening there will be a dinner gathering at the Headwaters Golf Course patio at 5:30 p.m. This will be a casual gathering and spouses or partners are welcome as well. The patio will be open until 10:30 p.m. There will be a table where class members can share pictures, memorabilia or yearbooks as class members reminisce and catch up with each other. Teachers from PRAHS who taught during this time are also invited to attend.

For more details, contact Connie Carmichael at 218-252-0086.

