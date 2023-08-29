38-year-old woman from rural Walker is missing
The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report that Amanda Gould, 38, has been missing since Monday, Aug. 28. Anyone with information about Gould or her location should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.
On Monday, Aug. 28, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing adult female from a residential setting in Shingobee Township, rural Walker, Minn.
Amanda Gould, 38, of Walker is described as being 5', 2" and weighing approximately 200 lbs.
According to the sheriff's office, Gould has a unicorn tattoo as well as a dragon tattoo on her arms. She left the residential setting on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and blue jeans shorts. Gould has blonde hair with green highlights.
