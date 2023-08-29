6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
38-year-old woman from rural Walker is missing

The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report that Amanda Gould, 38, has been missing since Monday, Aug. 28. Anyone with information about Gould or her location should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.

AmandaGouldMissingAug23.jpg
Amanda Gould
Contributed/Cass County Sheriff's Office
By Staff reports
Today at 11:36 AM

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing adult female from a residential setting in Shingobee Township, rural Walker, Minn.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Amanda Gould, 38, of Walker is described as being 5', 2" and weighing approximately 200 lbs.

According to the sheriff's office, Gould has a unicorn tattoo as well as a dragon tattoo on her arms. She left the residential setting on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and blue jeans shorts. Gould has blonde hair with green highlights.

Anyone with information about Gould or her location should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.

19h ago