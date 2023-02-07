2 Nevis students win Triple A award

Nevis seniors Ethan Klimek and Addison Lindow were selected as the top male and female students in the Region 8A Subsection 29 Triple A competition for excelling in athletics, arts and academics.

Other schools in the subsection are Bagley, Blackduck, Bug-o-nay-ge-shig, Cass Lake-Bena, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Kelliher, Laporte, Northome, Park Rapids, Red Lake, Trek North, Voyageurs and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

One male and one female student can be nominated from each school. The nominees wrote essays on what they had learned from athletics, academics and the arts as part of the application process. The awards were presented Feb. 1.

Lindow is the daughter of Kevin and Karie Lindow of Nevis. She is active in basketball, volleyball and track. She also ran on the cross country team one year. She has been on the “A” honor roll throughout high school and has participated in Knowledge Bowl for three years and Math League for two years.

In addition, she is a member of the student council and participates in band, jazz band, choir, chamber choir and art club.

“It was really cool to have Ethan and I both subsection winners,” she said.

After graduation Lindow plans to attend Bemidji State University and is considering a career in elementary education.

“I really like the quote by Pablo Picasso: ‘The purpose of life is to find your gift and the meaning of it is to give it away,’” she said. “Athletics, arts and academics are all important to build leadership and prepare you for things outside of school.”

Klimek is the son of Shawn and Amy Klimek. Shawn is the elementary Dean of Students as well as being the head football coach and assistant baseball coach at Nevis School and Amy is a fifth grade teacher at Nevis School.

Klimek has played football and baseball since middle school. He has received an academic letter all four years of high school and has been on the “A” Honor all through high school.

He plans to attend the University of Minnesota Morris where he got an academic scholarship and will play football.

“I’m going to pursue a sports management degree and hopefully someday be a college football coach or athletic director,” he said.

Klimek plays the trumpet in the Nevis School band and is a member of the youth group at Peace Lutheran Church in Nevis.