$1M skate park concept gets the green light

At their meeting Monday, Aug. 14, the Nevis City Council approved a resolution designating the skate park location next to the ice-skating rink and having the skate park committee continue researching the project design and applying for grants.

Liam’s mom, Heidi Gustafson, said they received 255 responses to a survey about the skate park and most of them were positive.

“A lot of people wanted a skate park,” she said.

When asked what the price tag on this project would look like, skate park committee member Ryan Mathisrud told the council they are looking at the $1 million mark.

“We will be applying for a big state grant to help fund it,” he said. “It’s the first state skate park grant, and we’ll also be looking for private funding sources, plus small community grants.” Mathisrud said after looking at seven possible locations for the skate park, the committees chose the one adjacent to the city’s ice-skating rink. The skate park will be used for skateboarding, scooters, rollerblading and BMX bikes.

This is one of the skate park designs that are being considered by the committee. The city of Nevis will be involved in each step of the project, a process that could take two years or more before the groundbreaking. Contributed / city of Nevis

“We’re looking at a 12,000-square-foot site, as the minimum size for the grant is 10,000 square feet,” he said. “This will be a full concrete park with a 20- to 30-year lifespan and very low maintenance costs. I talked to someone with the city of Bemidji and they said their skate park costs them less than $500 per year, mainly for graffiti and trash removal and advertising.”

Mathisrud told the council he shared a nine-page document about the project with the Nevis planning commission in May and was told they needed a resolution from the council to continue to move forward with the skate park.

Mathrisrud said there are many steps left in the process, and groundbreaking is at least 24 months away, maybe more.

This photo was taken during one of Liam's visits to the Bemidji skate park. Contributed / Heidi Gustafson

Council member Sue Gray said the skate park will belong to the city. She asked where the funds would come from for city staff to do the administrative work and how parking, restrooms, lighting and other needs at the site would be paid for.

Seventh grader Liam Gustafson wants kids in Nevis to have their own skate park one day. For now, he has to travel to Bemidji or even further to enjoy his sport. This photo was taken at a skatepark in Stillwater.

Mathisrud said the goal is to raise those funds and the skate park committee will continue to work with the city on issues such as insurance, any impact on residential property taxes, design work and awarding contracts to bidders as the project progresses.

No cannabis use on city property

Municipal Liquor Store Manager Cindy Paulsen, who was not able to attend the meeting, asked if the city could get signs stating that it is not legal to smoke marijuana on any city-owned property, including the muni.

The city approved banning all cannabis use, which includes smoking marijuana on any city property. That means cannabis may not be used in the municipal liquor store or in a city park or office. Signs will be posted.

In other business, the council:



Approved the preliminary levy for 2024 of $331,690.

Heard, with new water meters, the reading is 100% accurate on the number of gallons used and meter reading that used to take a day and a half now takes an hour and a half.

Heard concerns from a resident during the public forum about ADA compliance in the municipal liquor store, including handicap accessible bathrooms along with more the need for handicap parking and ramp access issues that impact those with scooters and wheelchairs. Mayor Jeanne Thompson said the city is working with state professionals on these issues.

Repealed an old ordinance and a contract with Arvig that expired in 2016 and discussed looking into and comparing what Paul Bunyan Communications provides.

Heard from Fire Chief Josh Winter that the box for the new fire truck is here and needs to be installed, along with lights and stickers, before the truck will be used. Winter also reported that Chris Norton retired from the fire department, effective Aug. 1.

Sheriff’s deputy Josh Oswald said a speed monitor trailer is in town and he is working on a couple of small theft cases.

Public Works Supervisor Don Umthun reported that a new ADA ramp has been made down at the pier. The ramp is a path of crushed rock 6 feet wide and 12 feet long.

Approved Paulsen hiring one year-around bartender for the muni and tabled the point-of-sale system issue until at least the December meeting.

Heard bids are being sought for the elevator at the muni.

Approved Paulsen’s request to attend the Municipal Beverage Association meeting in Bagley in October at a cost of $20 with an additional staff member to attend also if interested.

The next council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at city hall.