$10,000 grant will provide mobile generator for Akeley
The city has until the end of December to spend the grant money.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Akeley City Council learned at its Jan. 11 meeting that $10,000 in grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Health will be used for a mobile generator to run Akeley’s sewer lift stations in the event of a power failure. The city has until the end of December to spend the grant money.
Newly elected council member Dale Nelson attended his first meeting, filling Nathan George’s seat at the table.
In other business, the council:
- Heard city attorney Steve Bolton will be resigning from his position after serving the city for 22 years. A decision on who will be the city attorney will be made at a future meeting.
- Approved First National Bank of Walker as city depository, Miller McDonald as city auditor, David Johnson as city assessor, Springs Advisory group of Walker as payroll auditor, Headwaters Animal Shelter as city dog pound and Northwoods Press as official newspaper.
- Authorized a $1,500 contribution to the Hubbard County AIS Prevention Program. The wage to AIS inspectors went from $22 to $25 per hour.
- Set the 2023 regular city council meeting schedule for 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at city hall.
- Heard that the 2023 mileage reimbursement will be at the IRS rate of 65.5 cents per mile.
- Heard that last year’s park managers Bernie and Carol Penner have committed to return for the 2023 season.
- Approved repairing the plow on the regular city pickup at a cost not to exceed $1,000.
- Approved paying December invoices from Moore Engineering for work on community parks projects, pending an explanation of what work the invoices cover.
- Heard that a new site plan has been developed for the city restrooms.
- Stated that the city council supports Joel and Kristen Schneeberge’s request for a shoreland ordinance variance application request with the county for property on the end of Hill Street.
- Heard City Clerk Kristi Kath is working with Police Chief Jimmy Hansen on an application for funds for the National Night Out.
- Approved signatories required on checking and saving accounts, conditions for payments to be made prior to council authorization and permission for wire/automated bank and electronic funds wire transfers.
The next city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at city hall.
Longtime resident Dale Nelson said he was surprised to learn he had won the seat as a write-in candidate after no one filed for the position.
Akeley City Clerk Kristi Kath said the HRA needs to present the city with a resolution that they are transferring all funds, estimated to be approximately $13,700, at the February council meeting.
More than 500 people attended, but only 14 fish were caught on Saturday, Jan. 14 on Spirit Lake.
Several area students were named to the fall Dean’s List at Alexandria Technical & Community College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits.
Area high school students ages 16 to 17 whose parent or guardian is a member of the Paul Bunyan Communications Cooperative are eligible to enter the co-op’s essay contest for a chance to attend the 2023 youth tour in Washington, D.C. May 31-June 4, with all expenses paid by Paul Bunyan Communications.