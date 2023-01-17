STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
$10,000 grant will provide mobile generator for Akeley

The city has until the end of December to spend the grant money.

Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Akeley City Hall
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
January 17, 2023 09:05 AM
The Akeley City Council learned at its Jan. 11 meeting that $10,000 in grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Health will be used for a mobile generator to run Akeley’s sewer lift stations in the event of a power failure. The city has until the end of December to spend the grant money.

Newly elected council member Dale Nelson attended his first meeting, filling Nathan George’s seat at the table.

In other business, the council:

  • Heard city attorney Steve Bolton will be resigning from his position after serving the city for 22 years. A decision on who will be the city attorney will be made at a future meeting. 
  • Approved First National Bank of Walker as city depository, Miller McDonald as city auditor, David Johnson as city assessor, Springs Advisory group of Walker as payroll auditor, Headwaters Animal Shelter as city dog pound and Northwoods Press as official newspaper. 
  • Authorized a $1,500 contribution to the Hubbard County AIS Prevention Program. The wage to AIS inspectors went from $22 to $25 per hour.
  • Set the 2023 regular city council meeting schedule  for 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at city hall. 
  • Heard that the 2023 mileage reimbursement will be at the IRS rate of 65.5 cents per mile.
  • Heard that last year’s park managers Bernie and Carol Penner have committed to return for the 2023 season.
  • Approved repairing the plow on the regular city pickup at a cost not to exceed $1,000.
  • Approved paying December invoices from Moore Engineering for work on community parks projects, pending an explanation of what work the invoices cover. 
  • Heard that a new site plan has been developed for the city restrooms.
  • Stated that the city council supports Joel and Kristen Schneeberge’s request for a shoreland ordinance variance application request with the county for property on the end of Hill Street.
  • Heard City Clerk Kristi Kath is working with Police Chief Jimmy Hansen on an application for funds for the National Night Out.
  • Approved signatories required on checking and saving accounts, conditions for payments to be made prior to council authorization and permission for wire/automated bank and electronic funds wire transfers. 

The next city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at city hall.

