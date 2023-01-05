Pre-register for pollinator webinar series

Are you interested in creating pollinator habitat, but you don’t know where to begin?

Check out this upcoming webinar series to guide you in your pollinator plan.

University of Minnesota Extension educators will present a three-part series covering how to create a pollinator-friendly garden, bee lawn and prairie planting. This free webinar is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, Feb. 1-2.

Pre-registration is required at z.umn.edu/BeeSeries . You only need to register once to receive access to each topic. The Zoom link will be emailed to you immediately after you register. If you are unable to attend the live sessions, you will receive the recording via email on Feb. 3.

For more information or assistance, residents in Hubbard County may email tarahy@umn.edu or call 218-732-3391.

Creating a pollinator-friendly garden

Join University of Minnesota Extension horticulture educator Julie Weisenhorn on Tuesday, Jan. 31 as she tells the story of pollinators from a landscape and plant selection standpoint and presents some practical options to help us make this world a better place for these valuable insects in our own gardens.

Pollinators are responsible for the diversity of plant life and our food, and gardeners of all levels can adopt practices that help pollinators thrive. Engaging with these important creatures through creating beneficial landscapes also helps to strengthen one’s sense of connection with nature (biophilia) and understanding of the natural world, while positively affecting these important insects.

Building bee lawns

James Wolfin, a conservation specialist with Twin City Seed Company, examines the role of lawns in our culture, how lawns can be modified to protect pollinators and conserve natural resources and the steps residents can take to easily install a bee lawn themselves. His presentation is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Bee lawns aim to integrate low-growing flowers into low-input turfgrass lawns to provide food for pollinators. They also help to conserve natural resources, as they require significantly less water, fertilizer, and mowing as compared to a traditional lawn.

Navigating natives: Starting a pocket prairie

Drawing from his experience restoring habitat in Dakota County parks, Sam Talbot will discuss the benefits and challenges associated with planting natives in the landscape on Thursday, Feb. 2. He’ll highlight some of the tools and resources available, as well as opportunities to gain hands-on experience through volunteer opportunities in Dakota County. Topics will include propagation methods, planning native plantings, and species considerations.

Native plants provide a wide range of benefits and can easily be incorporated into your backyard garden.