Lifestyle

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Walleye opener recipes

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.

Crunchy Oven-Fried Fish
Parmesan-crusted walleye baked in the oven is a tasty way to enjoy the fishing opener catch of the day.
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 8:43 AM

Saturday, May 13, is the walleye fishing opener in Minnesota. Here are two recipes to sample with the catch of the day.

Parmesan-Crusted Baked Walleye

joytothefood.com

1 lb. walleye (2 filets)

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup parmesan finely grated

1 egg

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 lemon (optional)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil and spray with non-stick cooking oil or butter. If the fish is frozen, thaw it completely.

Crack an egg onto a shallow bowl and whisk it. Then, grate parmesan cheese into a separate bowl with remaining dry ingredients and stir. Cut the skin off your walleye filets if needed. Pat the filets with a paper towel on both sides so that they're dry.

Dip one filet into the egg to completely coat it with egg. Then, dip it into the bowl with the dry ingredients to coat it with the dry ingredients. Next, place the filet on the baking sheet. Repeat with the other filet. Sprinkle any remaining dry ingredients on top of the fish. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. The fish should be white and flakey on the inside and golden brown on the outside when it's done. Top with lemon juice if desired.

Air-Fried Walleye

sizzlefish.com

6 portions of walleye, thawed

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

For tartar sauce (optional):

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. dill pickle relish

1 tsp. dried chives

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. black pepper

Lemon wedges and chopped parsley(optional)

Spray air fryer basket with cooking oil spray. Blot excess moisture from the walleye with a paper towel and slice each portion in half.

Add flour to one shallow bowl, beat egg in a second bowl and combine Panko, paprika, garlic, salt and pepper in a third. Working in two batches, coat each piece of walleye in flour then dip in egg allowing the excess to run back into the bowl.

Coat in Panko mixture and place in the air fryer basket leaving 1 inch of space for air to flow. Air fry at 400 degrees for 9-10 minutes. Repeat with remaining walleye.

While the walleye cooks, stir together ingredients for tartar sauce in a small bowl. Serve crispy walleye with tartar sauce, lemon wedges and garnished with parsley.

