NORTHWOODS COOKS: Versatile bread dough is packed with protein

Low-carb diets emphasize eating protein, whole grains, fresh vegetables and fruits.

Here are two basic bread recipes that are also packed with protein.

2-Ingredient Dough

jocooks.com

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

Place the flour and yogurt in a mixing bowl and mix on medium speed using the dough hook until the dough comes together and comes clean from the side of the bowl or make without a mixer by mixing the dough with a wooden spoon or spatula until just combined. Then knead the dough by hand a few times until it is smooth and comes together. If the dough is too sticky, add 1 tablespoon of the flour at a time until the dough is workable. Bake as directed below.

Pizza crust: Roll the dough to desired thickness. Add sauce, cheese and toppings and bake at 450 degrees for 12-18 minutes.

Pretzel Bites: Cut the dough in half and roll each piece into a long 1-inch thick rope. Cut the ropes into bite sized pieces. Brush the bites with melted butter and sprinkle with coarse grain sea salt. Bake at 425 degrees for 5-10 minutes or until golden brown.

Flatbread: Divide the dough into either 6 or 8 equal-sized pieces. Roll each piece flat. Add olive oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the flatbreads on each side until browned and bubbly.

Dinner Rolls: Flour the work surface well. Cut the dough into 8 equal pieces using a dough cutter or a sharp knife, then roll each piece into a roll. Place the rolls in a buttered cast iron skillet or oven-safe skillet and transfer them to a preheated oven at 350 degrees. Bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown.

Note: This dough may be made in advance. Tightly wrap the dough in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 30 days. Before baking, let the wrapped dough slowly warm up on the counter to room temperature.

Keto Fathead Bread

allrecipes.com

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 oz. cream cheese

1 large egg

1/3 cup almond flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Place mozzarella cheese and cream cheese in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high, 20 seconds at a time, until melted.

Whisk egg in a bowl until beaten. Mix in almond flour, baking powder, and garlic powder until well combined. Work mozzarella mixture into the dough until sticky. Stir in Cheddar cheese.

Transfer the dough to a sheet of plastic wrap and fold plastic wrap over the dough. Gently work the dough into a ball. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Grease a baking sheet or line with parchment paper.

Remove dough from the refrigerator, unwrap and cut into 4 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a ball. Cut each ball in half to form a top and bottom bun. Place dough, cut-side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. This low- to net zero-carb bread can also be used for bagels, pizza dough and breakfast bread rolls.