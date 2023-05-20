NORTHWOODS COOKS: Treats for happy times

High school graduations are next weekend.

Here are some sweet recipes from allrecipes.com to serve at the dessert table at graduation or at Memorial Day gatherings.

Seven-Layer Magic Bars

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup chopped walnuts

14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1-1/3 cups shredded coconut

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put butter in a 13-by-9-inch baking pan and place in the oven until melted. Swirl to coat the bottom and sides with butter.

Spread graham cracker crumbs evenly over bottom of pan. Layer chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and walnuts over crumbs. Pour condensed milk over walnuts and sprinkle with coconut.

Bake until the edges are golden brown, about 25 minutes. Cool and cut into 36 bars.

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

24 vanilla ice cream sandwiches, unwrapped

2 (8-oz) containers whipped topping, thawed

12-oz. jar hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed

12-oz. jar caramel ice cream topping

1/4 cup chopped pecans, or to taste

Arrange a layer of ice cream sandwiches in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch dish; top with a layer of whipped topping, hot fudge topping, and caramel topping. Repeat layering with remaining ice cream sandwiches, whipped topping, hot fudge topping and caramel topping, ending with a top layer of whipped topping. Sprinkle with pecans. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

Cream Cheese-Filled Cupcakes

8-oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

18.25-oz. pkg. chocolate cake mix

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees or the temperature recommended on the cake mix package. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. Cream together cream cheese and sugar in a mixing bowl until smooth. Beat in egg until well blended, then stir in chocolate chips.

Prepare chocolate cake mix according to package directions. Fill the prepared muffin cups 2/3 full with chocolate cake batter. Add 1 tsp. cream cheese mixture to the center, then top with more chocolate cake batter. Bake in the preheated oven according to package directions for cupcakes. Frost and decorate when cool if desired.

Best chocolate frosting:

1/2 cup butter, melted

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups confectioners' sugar

1/3 cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Stir melted butter and cocoa powder in a bowl until evenly mixed. Add in confectioners' sugar and milk and beat until smooth and easily spread. Stir in vanilla extract. Add sprinkles if desired.