99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Treats for happy times

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.

7 layer bars
Seven-layer magic bars have long been a childhood favorite. The bars are easy to make and will disappear like magic.
Adobe stock
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 11:48 AM

High school graduations are next weekend.
Here are some sweet recipes from allrecipes.com to serve at the dessert table at graduation or at Memorial Day gatherings.

Seven-Layer Magic Bars

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

ADVERTISEMENT

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup chopped walnuts

14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1-1/3 cups shredded coconut

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put butter in a 13-by-9-inch baking pan and place in the oven until melted. Swirl to coat the bottom and sides with butter.

Spread graham cracker crumbs evenly over bottom of pan. Layer chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and walnuts over crumbs. Pour condensed milk over walnuts and sprinkle with coconut.

Bake until the edges are golden brown, about 25 minutes. Cool and cut into 36 bars.

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

ADVERTISEMENT

24 vanilla ice cream sandwiches, unwrapped

2 (8-oz) containers whipped topping, thawed

12-oz. jar hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed

12-oz. jar caramel ice cream topping

1/4 cup chopped pecans, or to taste

Arrange a layer of ice cream sandwiches in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch dish; top with a layer of whipped topping, hot fudge topping, and caramel topping. Repeat layering with remaining ice cream sandwiches, whipped topping, hot fudge topping and caramel topping, ending with a top layer of whipped topping. Sprinkle with pecans. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

Cream Cheese-Filled Cupcakes

8-oz. package cream cheese, softened

ADVERTISEMENT

1/2 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

18.25-oz. pkg. chocolate cake mix

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees or the temperature recommended on the cake mix package. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. Cream together cream cheese and sugar in a mixing bowl until smooth. Beat in egg until well blended, then stir in chocolate chips.

Prepare chocolate cake mix according to package directions. Fill the prepared muffin cups 2/3 full with chocolate cake batter. Add 1 tsp. cream cheese mixture to the center, then top with more chocolate cake batter. Bake in the preheated oven according to package directions for cupcakes. Frost and decorate when cool if desired.

Best chocolate frosting:

1/2 cup butter, melted

ADVERTISEMENT

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups confectioners' sugar

1/3 cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Stir melted butter and cocoa powder in a bowl until evenly mixed. Add in confectioners' sugar and milk and beat until smooth and easily spread. Stir in vanilla extract. Add sprinkles if desired.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
What To Read Next
Lawn Problems May 20, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Lawn problems, more carrot tips, better tulip bloom
May 20, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
052023.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Lifestyle
Hedges are making a comeback in home landscapes
May 20, 2023 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
EP Alexandria.jpg
Lifestyle
Community Calendar for Douglas County area
May 18, 2023 06:00 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052023.N.PRE.Loons3331.jpg
Local
Freshwater fest whets sixth-graders’ interest in outdoors
May 19, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
LukeHartungDiscus.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids boys repeat as Mid-State champions
May 18, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MenahgaElementarySchool2022CU.jpg
Local
Hylla terminated as Menahga Elementary Principal
May 16, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
NoahLarsonPer.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids scores most runs this season to defeat Hawley
May 18, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson