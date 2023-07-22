NORTHWOODS COOKS: Tasty ways to enjoy garden veggies

Local farmer’s markets are a great place to find fresh produce for cooking. This is a sampling of recipes from allrecipe.com to make good use of the vegetables from the market or your own garden.

Farmer’s Market Vegetarian Quesadillas

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped zucchini

1/2 cup chopped yellow squash

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped mushrooms

1 tablespoon olive oil

cooking spray

6 (9-inch) whole wheat tortillas

1 1/4 cups shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

In a large nonstick pan, cook red pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, and mushrooms in olive oil over medium to medium-high heat for about 7 minutes, or until just tender. Remove vegetables from the pan.

Coat the same pan with cooking spray, and place one tortilla in the pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of cheese evenly over the tortilla, and layer 3/4 cup of the vegetable mixture over the cheese. Sprinkle another 1/8 cup of cheese on the vegetables, and top with a second tortilla. Cook until golden on both sides, for approximately 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove quesadilla from the pan and repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut each quesadilla into 8 triangles with a pizza cutter. Serve hot.

Air Fryer Roasted Veggies

1/2 cup diced zucchini

1/2 cup diced summer squash

1/2 cup diced mushrooms

1/2 cup diced cauliflower

1/2 cup diced asparagus

1/2 cup diced sweet red pepper

2 tsp. vegetable oil

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning or Herbs de Provence

Preheat the air fryer to 360 degrees. Put all ingredients into a large bowl. Toss to coat and arrange in a single layer in the fryer basket.

Cook, stirring halfway, in the preheated air fryer until tender crisp, about 10 minutes.

Garden Veggie Pizza Squares

8-oz. pkg. refrigerated crescent rolls

8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1-oz. pkg. ranch-style dressing mix

2 carrots, finely chopped

1/2 cup chopped red bell peppers

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/2 cup fresh broccoli, chopped

1/2 cup chopped green onions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Roll out crescent rolls onto a large nonstick baking sheet. Stretch and flatten to form a single rectangular shape on the baking sheet.Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 11 to 13 minutes. Allow to cool.

Mix cream cheese with 1/2 of the ranch dressing mix in a medium bowl. Add more dressing mix to taste. Spread mixture over cooled crust. Arrange carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, and green onions on top. Chill in the refrigerator for about 1 hour. Cut into 48 bite-sized squares to serve.

