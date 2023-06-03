NORTHWOODS COOKS: Tasty rhubarb recipes

According to Wikipedia, rhubarb is a vegetable. Many homes have a patch of rhubarb in their backyard. Rhubarb is very tart and is usually cooked with sugar to create a variety of desserts. Here are a few to sample.

Rhubarb Meringue Pie

9-inch unbaked single pie crust

3 cups chopped fresh rhubarb

1-1/4 cups white sugar, divided

ADVERTISEMENT

1 cup half-and-half

3 large eggs, separated, divided

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 pinch salt

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish and spread rhubarb evenly over crust. Whisk 1 cup sugar, half-and-half, egg yolks, flour and salt together in a bowl until smooth. Pour over rhubarb.

Bake in the preheated oven until the crust is browned and the filling is set, 50 to 60 minutes.

Just before pie is finished baking, beat egg whites in a glass, metal or ceramic bowl until stiff. Gradually add remaining 1/4 cup sugar and cream of tartar, continuing to beat until meringue is glossy. Remove pie from the oven and spoon meringue over top, covering the entire filling. Use a spoon or spatula to make decorative swirls in the meringue. Return to the oven and bake until meringue is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quick and Easy Rhubarb Bread

kitchendivas.com

1 cup sugar

8 oz. butter

2 large eggs

1 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. salt

2 Tb. milk

ADVERTISEMENT

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups rhubarb diced

1/2 cup pecans chopped

Crumble:

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 oz. butter melted

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

ADVERTISEMENT

2 Tbsp. sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat 1 cup sugar and 8 oz. butter until creamy. Add eggs, baking soda, salt, milk and vanilla. Beat again. Add 2 cups of flour and beat until the batter is smooth. Stir in rhubarb and pecans.

Transfer batter to a greased bread pan or pans if making both loaves at same time. In a small bowl, mix melted butter, sugar, flour and cinnamon. The consistency will be a crumble. Sprinkle crumble evenly over batter. Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Easy Rhubarb Dream Bars

manilaspoon.com

For the Crust:

1 cup salted butter

2 cups all-purpose flour

ADVERTISEMENT

3/4 cups powdered sugar

Filling:

4 large eggs

2 cups white sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. salt

4 cups rhubarb, diced

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Melt the butter and mix with the flour and powdered sugar. Press into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Take it out of the oven.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a large bowl, beat the eggs and slowly add the sugar, flour and salt. Fold in the diced rhubarb. Pour on top of the crust and bake for another 45 minutes or until set and nicely browned on top. Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars for easier slicing.