NORTHWOODS COOKS: Strawberry desserts

The fourth of July holiday is fast approaching and “u pick” signs are up just in time. Whether using fresh picked strawberries, picking up some at a local market, or choosing one made with frozen strawberries, these recipes will give you a jump start on dessert.

Judy’s Strawberry Pretzel Salad

allrecipes.com

1-1/2 cups crushed pretzels

3/4 cup butter, melted

ADVERTISEMENT

4-1/2 Tbsp. white sugar

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup white sugar

8-oz. container frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 cups boiling water

6 oz. package strawberry flavored Jell-O

16 oz. package frozen strawberries

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix together pretzels, melted butter, and 4 1/2 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl until well combined. Press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch dish. Bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a medium bowl, beat the sugar and cream cheese until smooth. Fold in whipped topping and spread evenly over the cooled crust. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.

Stir together boiling water and gelatin mix in a second large bowl. Mix in frozen strawberries; stir until thawed. Pour over the cream cheese mixture in the dish. Refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 1 hour. Slice before serving.

Gluten-Free Strawberry Dump Cobbler

kathleenashmore.com

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 cup all-purpose gluten-free flour

1/4 cup oat flour

1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. cane sugar

ADVERTISEMENT

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk (or more)

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

4 cups diced strawberries

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Place butter in a 8-by-8-inch baking dish. Place the dish in the oven for 5 to 7 minutes, until butter has melted. Tilt the dish to ensure it is evenly coated with butter.

Whisk together the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

Add the milk and vanilla and mix. If the batter looks more like cake batter than pancake batter, thin it with another 1/4 cup or so of milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pour batter over the butter and don’t stir (it will be separated). Add strawberries evenly to the batter and top with remaining sugar. Bake the cobbler until it is just set and lightly golden on top and edges, 45 to 50 minutes or until bubbling and golden. It may look a bit wet, it will firm up as it cools. Cool to room temperature on a rack before scooping into shallow bowls with whipped cream or ice cream.

Note: This recipe has half the fat and sugar of a traditional cobbler.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

eatingwell.com

3 cups whole-milk plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup pure maple syrup or honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups sliced strawberries

ADVERTISEMENT

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir yogurt, maple syrup (or honey) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Scatter the strawberries on top and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Freeze until very firm, at least 3 hours. To serve, cut or break into 32 pieces.

Note: This recipe may also be used with raspberries, blueberries or sliced bananas. You can also add your chopped nuts, coconut chips or granola for some crunch or swirl in some nut butter, melted chocolate or jam for another layer of flavor.