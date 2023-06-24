NORTHWOODS COOKS: Stay cool with one-pot Mediterranean meals

When summer heats up and the day is full of activities, these samples from “16 One Pot Mediterranean Dinners for Summer” on eatingwell.com are an easy way to get a healthy meal on the table without turning on the oven.

Easy Bistro Chicken

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

4 (6-oz.) chicken breast halves, skinned

4 chicken thighs (about 1 lb.), skinned

4 chicken drumsticks (about 1 lb.), skinned

2 cups chopped onion

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup sliced green olives

1/4 cup capers

1 Tbsp. sugar

Dash of ground red pepper

2 bay leaves

28-oz.can Italian-style tomatoes, undrained and chopped

8 cups hot cooked macaroni or cavatappi

Parsley sprigs (optional)

Heat 1-1/2 tsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken breast halves to pan and sauté 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove from pan. Add 1-1/2 tsp. oil and remaining chicken pieces and sauté 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove chicken from pan.

Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a pan. Add onion and garlic and sauté 5 minutes. Add celery and sauté 5 minutes. Add basil, parsley, vinegar, olives, capers, sugar, red pepper, bay leaves and tomatoes. Return chicken to the pan and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 20 minutes. Uncover and simmer for 25 minutes longer or until the chicken is tender. Discard bay leaves. Serve with pasta and garnish with parsley sprigs if desired.

One-Pot Lemon Broccoli Pasta With Parmesan

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 oz. whole-wheat rotini or farfalle pasta

1-3/4 cups water

1-1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth or chicken broth

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

10-oz. package frozen broccoli florets, thawed and coarsely chopped

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 tsp. lemon juice, or more to taste

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add pasta, water, broth, lemon zest, salt and pepper.

Cover and bring to a boil. Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes. Add broccoli and cook, stirring, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan and lemon juice.

One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

14.5-oz. can unsalted petite diced tomatoes, undrained

1-1/2 cups unsalted chicken stock

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

8 oz. whole-wheat spaghetti or linguine

1/2 tsp. salt

10 oz. fresh spinach

1 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)

Heat a Dutch oven or large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil and swirl to coat. Add onion and garlic to pan and sauté 3 minutes or until onion starts to brown.

Add tomatoes, stock, oregano and pasta. Bring to a boil. Add noodles and stir to submerge in liquid. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for 7 minutes or until pasta is almost done.

Uncover and stir in salt. Add spinach in batches, stirring until spinach wilts. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and serve.

