NORTHWOODS COOKS: Start eating healthier in 2023

New Year’s is a time when many people make resolutions. At the top of the list for many is a resolution to eat healthier.

These Mediterranean soup recipes from eatingwell.com, featuring a balance of veggies, legumes, whole grains and lean protein, are a good place to start.

Curried Chickpea Stew

10-oz. bag prewashed spinach or other sturdy greens

1-1/2 Tbsp. canola oil

ADVERTISEMENT

1 large onion, chopped

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1/2 to 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. curry powder

3 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

1/2 medium head cauliflower, broken into bite-size florets (3 cups)

2 (15-oz.) cans low-sodium chickpeas, rinsed

ADVERTISEMENT

2 (14-oz.) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half

1/3 cup lite coconut milk

Place spinach (or other greens) in a microwave-safe dish; add 1 tablespoon water and cover. Microwave on high, stirring occasionally, until just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a colander to drain. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out any excess water. Coarsely chop and set aside.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet with high sides or a Dutch oven. Add onion and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 8 minutes. Add ginger, jalapeño, garlic and curry powder; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add carrots and 2 Tbsp. water; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the carrots have softened, about 10 minutes (add more water if the mixture becomes dry). Add cauliflower; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until barely tender-crisp, 5 to 10 minutes more.

Stir in chickpeas, tomatoes, half-and-half and coconut milk. Bring to just below boiling. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Stir in the reserved spinach (or greens) and heat through.

Transfer half of the mixture (about 5 cups) to a 1-1/2-qt. freezer container; label and freeze for up to 1 month. Serve the remaining half at once, or refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Chicken and White Bean Soup

ADVERTISEMENT

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 leeks, white and light green parts only, cut into 1/4-inch rounds

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage, or 1/4 teaspoon dried

2 (14-oz.) cans reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

15-oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed

1 2-lb. roasted chicken, skin discarded, meat removed from bones and shredded (4 cups)

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add leeks and cook, stirring often, until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in sage and continue cooking until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth and water, increase heat to high, cover and bring to a boil. Add beans and chicken and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Serve hot.

Winter Mulligatawny Soup

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, finely chopped

1 medium parsnip, peeled and finely chopped

4 cups peeled diced acorn squash or butternut squash

1 medium green apple, peeled and finely chopped

1 Tbsp. curry powder

3 cloves garlic, minced, divided

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

14-oz. can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1/2 cup red lentils, picked over and rinsed

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and parsnip and cook until the onions are translucent, about 6 minutes. Add squash, apple, curry powder, 2 cloves garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth, tomatoes and lentils and stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low simmer, cover and cook until the squash and lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.

Vegistrone (a variation of minestrone soup)

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups chopped onions (2 medium)

2 cups chopped celery (4 medium stalks)

1 cup chopped green bell pepper (1 medium)

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups chopped cabbage

3 cups chopped cauliflower (about 1/2 medium)

2 cups chopped carrots (4 medium)

2 cups green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces, or frozen, thawed

8 cups low-sodium vegetable broth or chicken broth

2 cups water

15-oz. can tomato sauce

14-oz. can diced tomatoes

15-oz. can kidney or pinto beans, rinsed

1 bay leaf

4 cups chopped fresh spinach or 1 (10-oz.) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

10 Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven (8-quart or larger) over medium heat. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 13 to 15 minutes. Add cabbage, cauliflower, carrots and green beans. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 10 minutes more.

Add broth, water, tomato sauce, tomatoes, beans and bay leaf. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until the vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in spinach and simmer for 10 minutes more. Discard the bay leaf. Stir in basil. Top each portion with 1 tablespoon cheese.

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.