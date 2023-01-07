NORTHWOODS COOKS: Simplify baking with 3-ingredient recipes

When things get busy and there’s no time to run to the store, these three-ingredient recipes are a way to enjoy home baking with ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen or pantry. This sampling includes a main course, bread and dessert. Serve with a salad, and dinner will be on the table in no time.

Crunchy French-fried Onion Chicken

1-1/3 cups French-fried onions, crushed

1 large egg, beaten

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spread crushed onions in a shallow bowl. Pour egg into a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken into beaten egg, then press into crushed onions. Gently tap chicken to let loose pieces fall away. Place breaded chicken on a baking sheet. Bake chicken until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.

Parmesan Bread Rolls

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup plain whole milk yogurt (NOT Greek, but can substitute with low-fat, non-fat or non-dairy)

1 cup Parmesan cheese freshly grated

This recipe can be varied by adding another variety of shredded cheese as well as dried herbs or garlic powder.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, add flour and yogurt. Stir with a spatula until the yogurt is fully incorporated into the flour and a dough forms. Do not overstir the dough as it will make the bread tough. The dough will be very sticky. Fold in the parmesan cheese.

Use a spatula to divide the dough into 12 pieces. Place them onto a prepared baking sheet, spaced 2 inches apart. Use freshly washed hands (washing your hands helps when dealing with sticky dough) to shape your dough pieces to be round and smooth domes. Slightly dampen your fingers with water to smooth the surface of the bread rolls.

Bake for about 22 minutes or until golden on top and fully cooked. Let cool for a few minutes on the baking sheets before removing and serving.

Healthy peanut butter oatmeal cookies

1/2 cup unsweetened natural peanut butter (this recipe does not work well with other types of peanut butter)

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp. quick oats

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Add peanut butter, syrup and oats into a large mixing bowl. Stir until maple syrup is completely incorporated into the peanut butter and oats are fully coated. Your mixture should resemble a thick cookie dough.

Portion the dough into 1 tablespoon pieces by packing the dough into a tablespoon. Take one piece of dough and roll between palms until it forms a round ball. Place it onto your prepared cookie sheet and then flatten the dough ball until it becomes a round disk (about 1/4 inch thick) using the back of a metal spoon or the palm of your hand.

Space cookies about 1/2 inch apart. The cookies don't spread during baking so you don't need to space them out as much as with regular cookies.

Bake cookies for about 9-10 minutes or until the surfaces look cooked. Let cookies cool completely on the cookie sheet before removing.

