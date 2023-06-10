99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Searching for a good recipe?

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.


A taco skillet makes a meal when served in tortillas or tacos. It may also be served as a chip dip. Have guacamole, lettuce and cheese toppings available so everyone can customize theirs to taste.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 6:30 AM

When you’re out of ideas for recipes, one easy way to jump start meal planning is to Google the favorite recipes for whatever type of food you are craving. If you’re not sure what that is, Googling the favorite recipes that are trending for that month is a good place to start.

These recipes are from a collection of 20 from a search for “most popular recipes in June” on allrecipes.com.

Easy Taco Skillet

1 lb. ground beef

1 onion, chopped

14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes

2 cups water

1 cup converted rice

1-oz. package taco seasoning

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 cup shredded lettuce

Heat a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir beef and onion until beef is browned, about 5 minutes. Drain. Stir tomatoes, water, rice, and taco seasoning into beef mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until rice is tender, about 25 minutes. Top with Mexican cheese blend and lettuce before serving.

Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff

1 tsp. butter, or as needed

3 large russet potatoes, scrubbed

1/4 cup minced shallots

3 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground white pepper

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

2 1/2 cups grated sharp white Cheddar cheese

1 3/4 cups sour cream

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Poke holes into potatoes using a knife. Wrap each potato in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are very tender and easily pierced with a knife, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.Let potatoes cool to room temperature. Unwrap and place on a plate. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until completely chilled, 8 hours to overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Butter a casserole dish. Leave skin on potatoes. Use a cheese grater to shred potatoes into a large bowl. Add shallots to potatoes and season with salt, white pepper, and cayenne.Toss with two forks until well combined.

Add cheddar cheese and mix well. Gently toss in sour cream until barely combined. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish, piling it up high, then patting it down very lightly. Bake in the preheated oven until piping hot and the top is browned, 30 to 35 minutes.

Peanut Butter Shoestring Potato Haystacks

2 cups peanut butter

12-oz. pkg. semisweet chocolate chips

11-oz. pkg. butterscotch chips

1 tsp. canola oil

3 cups shoestring potatoes (the crispy snack kind that come in a can)

Combine peanut butter, chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips in a medium saucepan over low heat. Stir until melted, about 15 minutes. Stir in oil.

Remove from the heat and mix in shoestring potatoes until well combined. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours.



Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
