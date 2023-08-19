NORTHWOODS COOKS: Savor fresh sweet corn season this summer

Sweet corn season is in full swing. Whether picked up at a roadside stand or area grocery store, try one of the recipes from “20 Corn Side Dishes with Three Steps or Less” at eatingwell.com to find new ways to enjoy the flavor.

Corn Fritters with Yogurt Dill Sauce

2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 3 large ears)

2 scallions, chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornmeal

1/2 tsp. salt, plus 1/8 tsp., divided

1/2 tsp. ground pepper plus 1/8 tsp., divided

3 Tbsp. avocado oil or canola oil, divided

1/2 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt

1-1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill

1 Tbsp. milk

1 Tbsp. sherry vinegar

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

Stir corn, scallions, eggs, flour, cornmeal, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper together in a medium bowl.

Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Using 2 Tbsp. of the corn mixture to make each fritter, drop 6 fritters into the pan and flatten into 2-inch disks. Cover and cook until browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully flip and continue cooking, covered and adjusting heat as needed, until browned on the second side, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm. Repeat 2 more times with the remaining mixture and oil.

Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, dill, milk, vinegar, garlic powder and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Serve the sauce with the fritters.

Easy Corn Pudding

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

6 cups fresh corn kernels (about 7 ears) or thawed frozen corn

1-1/2 cups chopped sweet onion

1-1/2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1-1/2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp.baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

3/4 tsp. ground pepper

8 large eggs

3 cups whole milk

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn, onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Spread the mixture in the prepared baking dish.

Combine cornstarch, sugar, baking powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk eggs and milk in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch mixture and chives to the egg mixture and whisk to combine. Pour the mixture over the corn in the baking dish.

Bake until the top is lightly browned and the center is set, about 55 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

Garlic Butter Campfire Corn

4 medium ears corn, husked

2 Tbsp. butter, at room temperature

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Combine butter, garlic, chives, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub the flavored butter over the corn. Wrap each piece of corn with heavy-duty foil. Pack in a cooler until ready to use. Prepare a campfire and let it burn down to the coals. Cook the corn in the foil 4 to 6 inches above the coals, turning occasionally, until tender, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly before carefully unwrapping.