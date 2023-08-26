NORTHWOODS COOKS: Peaches are a sweet summer treat

Fresh peaches can be used to create many flavorful desserts.

This sampling of recipes is from “Our 17 Favorite Peach Desserts” at allrecipes.com.

Peachy Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce

2 cups fresh peaches - peeled, pitted and halved

14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1-1/4 cups hot water

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 cups French bread, torn into small pieces

Caramel Sauce:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

2 Tbsp. light corn syrup

1 Tbsp. rum

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Chop peaches and place in a large bowl. Mash peaches lightly using a fork. Combine condensed milk and beaten eggs in a separate bowl. Add to the peaches and mix well. Stir in hot water, melted butter, cinnamon, and vanilla. Fold in bread until bread is completely moistened. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish.

Bake until a knife inserted into the center of the pudding comes out clean, about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the sauce by combining brown sugar, butter, corn syrup and rum in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and simmer until just slightly thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.

Remove pudding from the oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm with caramel sauce. Cool any leftover pudding completely and store in a covered container in the refrigerator.

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Bars

cooking spray

Crust:

8-oz. package refrigerated crescent roll dough

1/2 cup peach preserves

Filling:

12 oz. Neufchâtel cheese, softened

1/2 cup white sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp. almond extract

3 large fresh peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced

Topping:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup melted unsalted butter

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Separate crescent dough into 2 rectangles and place in the bottom of the prepared pan, forming the crust. Press dough to cover the bottom of the pan, sealing perforations. Spread peach preserves on top of dough.

Place Neufchâtel cheese, sugar, eggs and almond extract in a large bowl. Beat using an electric mixer on high speed until smooth. Spread mixture evenly over preserve-covered dough. Place peach slices on top.

Whisk flour, brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon and salt together in a small bowl. Pour melted butter over the mixture and stir using a fork until you have coarse crumbs. Sprinkle crumb topping over peaches.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden and firm, about 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before cutting into bars, about 30 minutes. Serve warm or chilled.

Creamy Peach Pie

1 recipe pastry for a 9-inch single crust pie

4 cups fresh peaches - peeled, pitted, and sliced

3/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Peel and slice peaches. Combine sugar, flour, salt and nutmeg. Add to the peaches and toss lightly. Turn out into the pie shell. Pour whipping cream evenly over top.

Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 35-45 minutes or until firm and golden brown on top. Chill for several hours before serving.