NORTHWOODS COOKS: No-bake Christmas goodies

Whether making treats to have on hand during the holiday season or looking for gifts to make and share with family and friends, these easy no-bake recipes will do the job.

2-Ingredient Fudge

kirbiecravings.com

1-1/2 cups chocolate chips (milk chocolate, semisweet or white chocolate)

3/4 cup unsweetened natural peanut butter

Line an 8-inch-by-4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.

Add chocolate chips to a large microwave safe mixing bowl. Heat chocolate in 15 to 30 second intervals, stirring in between with a spatula until chocolate is completely melted and smooth. You can also melt the chocolate on the stove using the double boiler method.

Whisk in the peanut butter until it is fully incorporated and the batter is uniform and smooth. You should not see any streaks of peanut butter. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

Place fudge into the fridge or freezer until set. The fudge is ready when it feels firm to the touch. It will take less time in the freezer (30-60 minutes) but it will also set in the fridge in 1 to 3 hours. If freezing, let the fudge soften to room temperature before cutting.

No-bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

allrecipes.com

3 cups quick cooking oats

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

2 cups white sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup margarine

Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Mix oats and coconut in a large bowl until thoroughly combined.

Stir together sugar, cocoa powder, milk, and margarine in a saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring constantly for 2 minutes. Pour over oats and coconut; mix quickly to coat.

Drop tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Let cookies cool and harden, then store in an airtight container.

2 Ingredient Nut Bark

livingonadime.com

12 oz. melting chocolate

2 cups roasted peanuts (unsalted)

Pour chocolate into a microwave proof bowl. Melt in 30 second increments. Stir after each 30 seconds. When melted, stir in peanuts and pour into a lightly greased cookie sheet with edges. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.

Dream Cookies

Hollandsentinel.com

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup (one stick) salted butter

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 cup peanut butter

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups Quaker oats or 4 cups Rice Krispies

Mix sugar, milk and cocoa powder in a large pot. Add butter. Heat and stir until butter is fully melted. Bring to a rolling boil and leave it there for one minute. Pull quickly off heat and add oats or Rice Krispies, vanilla extract and peanut butter.

Stir thoroughly. Scoop cookies onto wax paper (putting towels underneath is recommended to avoid rings on the table or counter). Let cool for at least an hour before eating. Makes about 20 cookies, depending on the size of the scoop.

