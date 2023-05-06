NORTHWOODS COOKS: Mother's Day brunch ideas for next weekend

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. Surprise mom with breakfast in bed or a family brunch she doesn’t have to cook.

This selection of menu items from “Mother’s Day Breakfast and Brunch” from allrecipes.com are easy enough that children can help make them with adult supervision.

Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 (12.4-oz.) pkg. refrigerated cinnamon roll dough with icing

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Mix sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl. Set the icing packet aside. Cut cinnamon rolls into quarters. Dip pieces in melted butter, coat in cinnamon-sugar and place in the prepared pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until the dough has risen and the top is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Drizzle icing over top and let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Turn the monkey bread out onto a plate and serve warm.

Easy Morning Glory Muffins

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/4 cups white sugar

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

2 cups shredded carrots

1 apple (peeled, cored and shredded)

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

3 large eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or line cups with paper liners. Mix flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in carrots, apples, raisins, walnuts and coconut.

Beat eggs, oil and vanilla together in a separate bowl. Stir egg mixture into the carrot mixture until just moistened. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full. Bake in the preheated oven until the tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 20 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before serving.

Spinach and Potato Frittata

2 Tbsp. olive oil

6 small red potatoes, sliced

1 cup torn fresh spinach

2 sliced green onions

1 tsp. crushed garlic

salt and pepper to taste

6 large eggs

1/3 cup milk

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook potatoes in hot oil, stirring occasionally, until tender but firm, about 10 minutes. Mix in spinach, green onions and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until spinach is wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.

Beat together eggs and milk in a medium bowl. Pour over vegetables in the skillet. Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until eggs are firm, 5 to 7 minutes.

An easy fruit salad made with mom's favorites and served with coffee, a frittata and muffins or cinnamon roll bread is one way to show your love on Mother's Day. Adobe Stock

Very Easy Fruit Salad

1 pint strawberries - cleaned, hulled and sliced

1 pound seedless grapes, halved

3 kiwis, peeled and sliced

3 bananas, sliced

1 (21-oz.) can peach pie filling

In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, grapes, kiwis and bananas. Gently mix in peach pie filling. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

