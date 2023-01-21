NORTHWOODS COOKS: Make meal time easier with sheet pan recipes

Sheet pan dinners simplify dinner preparation and cleanup. This selection is from the slideshow “Our 30 Best Sheet Pan Dinners from eatingwell.com.

Garlic Soy Chicken and Vegetables

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar

3 cloves garlic, grated

ADVERTISEMENT

2 tsp. canola oil

2 tsp. grated fresh ginger

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch strips

2 cups sugar snap peas, trimmed

1 medium red or orange bell pepper cut into 1-inch strips

1 bunch scallions, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tsp. sesame oil

ADVERTISEMENT

Place a large rimmed baking sheet in the oven. Preheat to 400 degrees.Combine soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, canola oil, ginger and crushed red pepper in a small skillet and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved.

Place chicken, snap peas, bell pepper and scallions in a large bowl. Add the soy mixture and stir to coat. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and coat with cooking spray. Spread the chicken and vegetable mixture in an even layer on the hot baking sheet. Bake, stirring once, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Drizzle with sesame oil and stir to coat.

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

3 Tbsp. neutral-flavored oil, such as avocado or grapeseed

1 Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

1-1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. lime zest

ADVERTISEMENT

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. chipotle chile powder

1 large red bell pepper, sliced

1 large yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 large onion, halved and sliced

1 lb. large shrimp (24-30 count), peeled and deveined, halved lengthwise

1 Tbsp. lime juice

8 corn tortillas, warmed

Optional toppings such as lime wedges, chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream, avocado and pico de gallo for serving.

Combine oil, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, lime zest, salt and chipotle powder in a large bowl. Transfer 4 teaspoons of the mixture to a small bowl and set aside. Add red and yellow bell peppers and onion to the large bowl; stir to combine. Spread the vegetables on a large rimmed baking sheet and roast on the middle rack, stirring once, until mostly soft, 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, add shrimp and the reserved chili mixture to the large bowl and toss to combine. Once the vegetables have softened, remove from the oven and stir in the shrimp. Continue roasting until the vegetables and shrimp are cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Transfer to a serving dish and stir in lime juice. Serve with warmed tortillas and toppings.

Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes and Peppers

1 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3/4 tsp. salt, divided

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 lime, zested and quartered

2 medium bell peppers, any color, sliced

1-1/4 lbs. center-cut salmon filet, skinned, if desired, and cut into 4 portions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

Toss potatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper together in a medium bowl. Transfer to the prepared pan and roast for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, lime zest and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Place bell peppers in the medium bowl and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/2 tablespoon of the spice mixture; toss well to coat. Coat the salmon with the remaining spice mixture.

After 15 minutes, remove the pan from the oven. Add the peppers and stir to combine. Roast for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven. Move some of the vegetables over and add the salmon to the pan. Roast until the salmon is just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.