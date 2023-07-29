NORTHWOODS COOKS: Keto mocktails for those hot summer days

Unlike alcoholic cocktails, these non-alcoholic mocktail recipes from ketomillenial.com are low in carbs and sugar.

Here are some recipes that will help keep everyone cool during the hot summer days.

Easy Strawberry Mojito Mocktail

3 strawberries, sliced

10 mint leaves

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1 teaspoon sugar or sweetener of choice

1 cup soda water

Extra strawberry slices for garnish if desired

Muddle strawberries and sugar/sweetener in a glass to release the juices. Try to get the strawberry pieces small enough to fit through a straw. You can use a blender for this step if preferred. Add the lime juice and stir to combine.

Clap the mint together in your hands to release the scent. Fill the glass with ice and add soda water. Stir to combine. Garnish with mint and strawberry slices.

Coconut Lime Mocktail

2/3 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup lime juice

1 cup lime sparkling water

Optional garnish:

lime slices

coconut flakes

Add the entire can of coconut milk to the blender and mix until completely combined. Coconut milk will often congeal and separate into liquid and solid in the can, so this step ensures even consistency. Measure out 2/3 cup coconut milk for the mocktails. Save extra coconut milk for your morning coffee or for another batch of mocktails later.

Blend coconut milk, lime juice and lime sparkling water in a blender until completely combined.

Add ice cubes and shake to chill. Edge martini glasses with the juice of sliced lime and press each glass into a plate of coconut flakes to decorate the rim if desired.

Keto Watermelon Lime Cooler

1/4 cup water kefir lime,lemon, or ginger flavored or Kombucha

2 limes freshly squeezed

1/4 tsp. liquid stevia extract

2 cups seedless watermelon chunks

3 cups ice cubes made from pure water

Add, in order, fermented drink of choice, lime juice, stevia, watermelon and ice cubes to a high-powered blender. Blend on high speed until combined and slushy.

If it’s not combining right away, use a low/pulse function a couple of times then stop the blender, give it a stir with a spoon and continue blending on high speed until mixed. Serve immediately.

Keto Italian Strawberry Basil Lemonade

24 organic strawberries, crushed

Juice from 2 lemons

16 drops of alcohol-free stevia, optional

2 liters mineral water

24 basil leaves, washed and stems removed and divided

2 cups ice cubes

Place strawberries in a large bowl and crush with a potato masher to break them up so that they can fit through a straw. Add lemon juice, stir and set aside. Add the stevia if desired.

Add 2 spoonfuls of strawberry puree to the bottom of 8 glasses and a couple of ice cubes. Pour mineral water over top and serve with pink paper straws.