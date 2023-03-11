6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Irish recipes for St. Patrick's Day

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.

Vegetable cabbage soup in bowl
Bring a taste of Ireland to the table with cabbage bacon soup. Serve with potato scones or cheesy potato cakes and a side of fried cabbage for a healthy lunch on St. Patrick's Day.
Adobe Stock
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
March 11, 2023 12:43 PM

While corned beef and cabbage and Irish soda bread are the most popular menu items when St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated March 17, allrecipes.com has some other Irish-American menu items to sample on their page “10 Deliciously Simple Irish Recipes”.

Potato Scones

1 lb. cooked potatoes

4 oz. self-rising flour

2 oz. butter

1/2 pinch salt

Heat a lightly greased griddle or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Mash potatoes with flour, butter, and salt in a large bowl until a stiff dough forms. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Knead dough lightly and roll dough out to a 1/2-inch-thick circle. Cut into 6 equal wedges. Working in batches, cook scones on the hot griddle until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Irish Bacon and Cabbage Soup

1/2 lb. Irish bacon, diced

2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

15-oz. can diced tomatoes with juice

1 cup chicken stock, or as needed

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 cups thinly sliced dark green Savoy cabbage leaves

Place bacon in a large, deep stock pot or saucepan. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain off any excess fat.

Stir in potatoes, tomatoes, and enough chicken stock to cover. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.Stir in cabbage and allow the soup to simmer for a few minutes longer before serving.

Fabulous fried cabbage

2 tsp. butter

1 (15-oz.) can chicken broth

1 head cabbage, cored and coarsely chopped

1 pinch salt and ground black pepper

Bring chicken broth and butter to a boil in a large skillet. Reduce heat to low and add cabbage.

Cover and cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until cabbage is tender and sweet, about 45 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Cheesy Potato Cakes

1-1/2 cups grated raw potatoes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup leftover mashed potatoes

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 egg

2 Tbsp. ranch dressing

1 Tbsp. milk

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

Mix grated potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Stir Cheddar cheese and mashed potatoes into the grated potato mixture and season with salt and pepper.

Beat egg, ranch dressing, and milk together in a separate bowl; pour mixture into potatoes and stir. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Drop tablespoon size scoops of the potato mixture into the hot oil. Pan-fry until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes on each side.

Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
