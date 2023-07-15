NORTHWOODS COOKS: Indoor S’mores when outdoors isn’t an option

S’mores are a summertime favorite around the campfire.

These recipes are options when a fire isn’t an option due to rain or high fire danger or anytime you want to enjoy a S’more flavor indoors.

Skillet S’mores Dip

thechunkychef.com

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

ADVERTISEMENT

11-oz. bag milk chocolate chips

10-oz. bag large marshmallows

graham crackers or other dippers (cookies, pretzels, etc)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place a 6.5-inch, oven-safe skillet in the oven as it preheats so it will be hot. When the oven is preheated, remove the skillet from the oven using oven mitts.

Add unsalted butter and either swirl it around to coat the bottom/insides of the skillet, or use a rubber spatula. Add chocolate chips, spreading them into an even layer. Top with marshmallows, adding as many as fit in the skillet (they will expand a bit once heated).

Transfer the skillet back to the oven, and bake for 6-8 minutes, or until the tops of the marshmallows are golden and toasted. Remove skillet from oven and let sit for a few minutes before serving with cookies or crackers for dipping.

Air Fryer S’Mores

sparklestosprinkles.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham crackers, broken in half

marshmallows

Hershey or other chocolate bars, broken into pieces equal in size to the graham crackers

Place graham cracker halves in the bottom of the air fryer basket/tray. Place a marshmallow on top of each graham cracker half.

Air fry at 390 degrees for about 7-8 minutes until the marshmallows start to crisp up. (Depending on the air fryer, the cook time may be as little as 4 minutes, so start checking at the 4-minute mark.)

Remove carefully, place a chocolate bar on top of the marshmallow and place a graham cracker on top. Push down gently and serve immediately.

Easy S’mores Bars

allrecipes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

9 graham cracker squares

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1-1/2 cups chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line an 8-by-8-inch square pan with aluminum foil, leaving a 1-inch overhang on the sides.

Crumble graham crackers in a bag, then pour crumbs into a bowl. Stir in butter and brown sugar until well mixed. Press graham cracker mixture into bottom of prepared pan to form crust.

Bake in the preheated oven until the crust is lightly browned and smells toasted, about 7 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and cover the crust evenly with marshmallows. Sprinkle chocolate chips over marshmallows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bake until chocolate chips are melted and marshmallows are browned, about 3 minutes.

Cool in pan for 30 minutes, then refrigerate until set, about 45 minutes. Remove from the pan and cut into squares.