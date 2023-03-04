NORTHWOODS COOKS: Gluten-free recipes to create a tasty meal

For people with Celiac Disease, it is important to eat a diet that is gluten-free.

According to hopkinsmedicine.org, gluten is a protein found in wheat and other grains.

Gluten is sometimes added to foods like pizza, pasta, cereal, baked goods, soy sauce and ice cream to improve texture, so it is important to read labels carefully.

Here is one sample meal from over 1,400 gluten-free menu items to choose from on allrecipes.com.

Ultimate Low-Carb Zucchini Lasagna

cooking spray

1-1/2 large zucchinis, thinly sliced lengthwise

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

1-1/2 cups low-carb marinara sauce

2 tsp. salt, divided

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

8-oz. container ricotta cheese

1 large egg

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

aluminum foil

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pat dry zucchini slices with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook until browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Add marinara sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, oregano and pepper and simmer for 10 minutes. Set aside.

Combine ricotta cheese, egg, 1 teaspoon salt and nutmeg in a bowl and mix well. Set aside.

Arrange one layer of zucchini slices in the prepared baking dish. Cover with 1/2 of the sauce. Add another layer of zucchini slices. Spread ricotta mixture on top. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese. Add another layer of zucchini slices; cover with remaining sauce and top with remaining mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and bake until the top is golden, about 15 minutes more.

Black Bean Brownies

15.5-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

3/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder

3 large eggs

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

Combine beans, sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, oil, vanilla, and salt in a blender until smooth. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle chocolate chips over the surface.

Bake in the preheated oven until the top is dry and the edges start to pull away from the sides of the pan, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature before cutting into 16 squares.

Brazilian Cheese Bread

1/2 cup olive oil or butter

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup milk or soy milk

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups tapioca flour

2 tsp. minced garlic

2/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 beaten eggs

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Combine olive oil, water, milk and salt in a large saucepan and place over high heat. Bring to a boil and immediately remove from the heat.

Stir in tapioca flour and garlic, stirring until smooth. Set aside to rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Stir cheese and eggs into tapioca mixture until combined. The dough will be chunky, like cottage cheese. Drop dough by 1/4 cup-size balls onto an ungreased baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until the tops are lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes.