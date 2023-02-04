NORTHWOODS COOKS: Get ready for the big game with savory sliders

Sliders come in many different varieties. This selection from “Our Best Slider Recipes” at allrecipes.com is just a sampling of what you can serve during the big game next weekend.

Other featured recipes include Hawaiian ham and cheese sliders, turkey sliders, meatball-stuffed garlic bread sliders and pulled BBQ chicken sliders.

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

2 lbs. ground beef

1.25-oz. envelope onion soup mix

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

24 dinner rolls, split

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.

Mix ground beef and onion soup mix in a large skillet. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until beef is crumbly and evenly browned. Drain and discard any excess grease. Remove from heat; stir in cheddar cheese and mayonnaise.

Lay the bottoms of the dinner rolls on the prepared baking sheet. Spread cheese and beef mixture on the bottom half of each roll. Replace the tops. Cover with another sheet of aluminum foil sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake in the preheated oven until the burgers are heated through and the cheese melts, about 30 minutes. Serve with sliced pickles.

Slow Cooker Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sliders

3 lbs. chicken breast

12-oz. bottle hot pepper sauce

1-oz. package dry ranch dressing mix

2 (4 roll) packages Hawaiian buns, or as needed

Combine chicken, hot sauce and ranch dressing mix together in a slow cooker. Cook on medium for six hours. Shred chicken and serve on buns.

Taco Shredded Beef Sliders

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil

1 (2-1/2 lb.) chuck roast, or more to taste

2 Tbsp. taco seasoning mix, or more to taste

1 cup salsa, divided

4 (15-oz.) packages slider-size burger buns

Toppings (optional):

2 avocados, diced

1/2 cup sliced black olives

3 medium jalapeno peppers, sliced

1/2 cup Mexican crema, or to taste

8-oz. package shredded Mexican cheese blend, or to taste

Melt butter and grapeseed oil in a stockpot over medium-high heat. Cut roast into three equal pieces and season with taco seasoning. Sear roast on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes.

Pour 1/2 cup salsa in the bottom of a slow cooker. Transfer roast to slow cooker and top with remaining salsa. Cook until meat is fork-tender, eight hours on low or six hours on high. Remove from the slow cooker and shred beef with two forks.

Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Toast slider buns under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, making sure not to burn them.

Place about 1/4 cup shredded beef onto each slider bun and top with avocados, olives, jalapenos, crema and cheese.

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.