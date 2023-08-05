NORTHWOODS COOKS: Flavorful main dishes made with zucchini

Make use of this year’s zucchini crop from the garden, grocery store or farmer’s market in these hearty main dishes.

Check out the Aug. 12 “Northwoods Cooks” column for delicious dessert recipes featuring zucchini.

Amish Cheesy Zucchini Pie

amish365.com

4 sliced zucchini

1/4 cup onion, diced

1/3 cup butter

2 tsp. parsley

1/2 tsp. garlic

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. oregano

1/4 tsp. basil

2 eggs beaten

2 cups grated Mozzarella cheese

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese

1 unbaked pie crust

2 tablespoons dry mustard

Melt the butter in a pan and cook the zucchini and onion over low heat for 10 minutes. Mix spices and add to the zucchini mixture. Simmer for a few minutes. Add eggs and cheese to the mixture.

Spread dry mustard into the unbaked pie crust. Pour zucchini mixture into the crust and bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes.

Quick Italian Zucchini Meatballs

30seconds.com

1 cup grated zucchini

1 pound ground turkey or ground beef

1 small onion, grated with juice

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 Tbsp. olive oil for frying (more if needed)

Put the grated zucchini onto a paper towel and squeeze out as much moisture as possible. Use another paper towel if needed.

Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Season well with salt and pepper. Shape into meatballs. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the meatballs and cook until golden on all sides and cooked through, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Ground Turkey Zucchini Boats

eatingwell.com

4 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise

1 Tbsp. canola oil

12 oz. lean ground turkey

1-1/4 cups thinly sliced bell peppers

1 Tbsp. finely chopped garlic

1 Tbsp. ancho chile powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

3/4 tsp. salt, divided

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

1/4 cup water

3/4 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange zucchini halves cut-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until just tender, about 15 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey and peppers and cook, stirring often, until the turkey is browned and the peppers are mostly tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic, spices and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring constantly until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste and stir constantly until the turkey and vegetables are coated, about 1 minute. Stir in water and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Carefully scoop out the center from each cooled zucchini half, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick shell. Chop the scooped-out zucchini flesh and stir into the turkey mixture. Arrange the zucchini halves cut-side up on the baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Stuff about 1/3 cup of turkey mixture into each zucchini half. Sprinkle evenly with cheese (about 1-1/2 tablespoons each). Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving.