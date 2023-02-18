NORTHWOODS COOKS: Eggless high protein breakfasts

Egg prices are much higher than they were a year ago. While eggs are a good source of protein to provide lasting energy to start the day, these recipes from “20+ High Protein Breakfasts That Aren’t Eggs” from eatingwell.com also have at least 15 grams of protein.

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

1/3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/3 cup low-fat plain yogurt

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 cup water

1 Tbsp. almond butter

1 Tbsp. dried cranberries

1 Tbsp. ground flaxseed

1/3 cup fresh or (thawed) frozen berries, sliced if large

1 Tbsp. toasted sliced almonds

Place oats in a small bowl or mason jar. Add yogurt, vanilla and water; mix well. Cover with plastic wrap or a lid and refrigerate overnight or for up to 2 days.

Just before serving, gently stir in almond butter, dried cranberries and ground flaxseed. Top with berries and almonds.

Tofu and Vegetable Scramble

1 1/2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

5 oz. extra-firm tofu, drained and cubed

1 cup chopped vegetables, such as zucchini, mushrooms and onions

1/2 tsp. spice of choice, such as chili powder or ground cumin

Pinch of ground pepper

1/3 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed

1/4 cup pico de gallo or salsa

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, preferably sharp (1 oz.)

1 dash hot sauce and chopped cilantro to taste

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu, vegetables, spice and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are softened, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add chickpeas and pico de gallo or salsa and heat through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove from heat, gather the scramble into one section of the pan, top with Cheddar cheese and let melt off the heat. Serve with hot sauce and cilantro, if desired.

Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup granola

Combine strawberries and sugar in a small bowl and let stand until the berries start to release juice, about 5 minutes.

To assemble parfait, layer yogurt and the strawberries with their juice in a 2-cup container. Top with granola.

Overnight Quinoa Pudding

1 cup cooked and cooled quinoa

3/4 cup plain kefir

1 Tbsp. chia seeds, plus more for serving

2 tsp. pure maple syrup

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Dash of ground cinnamon

1 cup fresh berries

Combine quinoa, kefir, chia seeds, maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl or jar. Refrigerate overnight. To serve, top with berries and more chia, if desired.

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.