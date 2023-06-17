NORTHWOODS COOKS: Easy appetizers to serve dad on Father's Day

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18. Treat dad to some appetizers he can enjoy while relaxing on his special day. This selection of appetizers is from allrecipes.com.

Baked Cream Cheese Wontons

cooking spray

12 wonton wrappers

1/4 cup cream cheese

1 tsp. water, or as needed

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. Lay wonton wrappers on the prepared baking sheet. Place 1 tsp. cream cheese in the center of each wonton wrapper.

Lightly brush the edges of wonton wrappers with water, then fold each wrapper in half to form a triangle. Press edges to seal. Fold the tips of each triangle together up and in to meet above the center of the wonton; press the tips together to seal.

Spray assembled wontons with cooking spray. Bake in the preheated oven until wontons are crispy and golden and cream cheese is melted, 5 to 7 minutes.

Tortilla Roll Ups

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup chunky salsa

1 cup sour cream

8-oz. package cream cheese, softened

1-oz. package dry fiesta-style ranch dressing mix

10 (10-inch) flour tortillas

Stir together Cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, cream cheese, and ranch dressing mix in a medium bowl until combined. Spread evenly onto tortillas. Roll up tortillas and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Cut rolled tortillas into 3/4-inch slices before serving.

Corn Dog Bites

cooking spray

16 oz. package hot dogs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow corn meal

1/2 cup white sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 cup milk

1 egg

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray two 24-cup mini-muffin pans with cooking spray. Cut hot dogs into four pieces crosswise and cut each piece lengthwise to make eight pieces per hot dog.

Whisk flour, corn meal, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl; stir in milk, egg, and vegetable oil to make a smooth batter. Stir chopped hot dogs into batter and spoon the mixture into prepared mini muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven until the corn muffins are lightly browned and set in the center, about 8 minutes.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip

1-1/2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese

1-oz. envelope ranch dressing mix

1-3/4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1-1/2 cups sour cream

1 cup cooked and chopped bacon (about 12 slices), plus more for garnish

1/2 cup sliced scallions (from 2 large scallions), plus more for garnish

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1-3/4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place cream cheese and ranch dressing mix in a microwaveable, broiler-safe, 9-inch square casserole dish. Microwave on high until combined and cream cheese is very soft, stirring halfway through, about 1 minute.

Remove from microwave; stir in chicken, sour cream, bacon, scallions, pepper, and 1 cup cheddar cheese. Top with remaining 3/4 cup cheddar.

Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil; cook until cheese is lightly golden brown in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the oven, and sprinkle with additional bacon and scallions.