NORTHWOODS COOKS: Delicious desserts made with zucchini

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.

Chocolate Zucchini brownie with chocolate chips, cocoa powder d
Eat dessert and get your veggies too with rich, moist chocolate zucchini bread.
Adobe Stock
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 5:51 AM

Zucchini is a versatile vegetable that is often featured in main dishes but may also be incorporated into desserts. Here are two recipes to sample.

Healthy Chocolate Zucchini Bread

MattsfitChef.com

1 egg

1/3 cup ripe banana mashed, or unsweetened applesauce

1/2 cup grated zucchini, well squeezed

1/4 cup, plus 1 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil or melted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk of choice

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar (optional - will make bread more moist and fluffy)

1-1/2 cups oat flour or other type of flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking powder

1/3 tsp. baking soda

a pinch of salt

3 Tbsp. chocolate chips plus more for serving

Heat oven to 350 degrees and line an 8-inch loaf pan with parchment paper or grease with oil. If using apple cider vinegar, combine it with milk in a medium-size glass bowl, stir with a spoon and set aside for later.

Grate the zucchini. Once grated, squeeze thoroughly to remove any extra water using a clean towel and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl. beat the egg together with mashed banana, maple syrup, vegetable oil, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt. Whisk until combined, then add the grated zucchini and stir well.

Sift oat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda into the wet ingredients. Gradually pour in the milk mixture prepared before while mixing with a spatula or hand whisk. Stir until the batter is smooth and free of lumps. Fold through the chocolate chips and pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Zucchini Cake with Cream Cheese Applesauce Icing

allrecipes.com

3 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups white sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 cups shredded zucchini, squeezed dry (wring out excess water before measuring)

8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

3 Tbsp. butter, softened

1/2 cup cinnamon-flavored applesauce

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

2 cups confectioners’ sugar, or to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Beat eggs, vegetable oil, white sugar and vanilla extract in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Stir the flour mixture into the wet ingredients and mix in zucchini. Transfer batter to the prepared baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven until the cake is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with moist crumbs, about 40 minutes. Let cool completely.

For frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter in a bowl until smooth. Stir in applesauce and nutmeg. Mix in confectioners’ sugar until the frosting is smooth and workable. Spread on cooled zucchini cake.

Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
