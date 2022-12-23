NORTHWOODS COOKS: Cooking with children

With most children on a holiday break, this is the perfect time to get them involved in some simple baking activities.

Besides being fun, cooking teaches math skills such as measuring and using fractions, reading skills and following directions. With adult help, children feel a sense of accomplishment in making something the whole family can enjoy.

Raspberry and Almond Thumbprint Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup white sugar

1-1/4 tsp. almond extract, divided

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup seedless raspberry jam

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

1 tsp. milk

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter and white sugar together in a medium bowl until creamy. Mix in 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Add flour and mix until dough comes together.

Form dough into 1-1/2-inch balls and place on ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Show the child how to use their thumb to press down and make a dent in the center of each ball, then fill with jam.

Bake in batches in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, about 14 to 18 minutes. Allow to cool on the cookie sheet for a few minutes.

Mix confectioners' sugar, milk and remaining 3/4 teaspoon almond extract together in a medium bowl until smooth and drizzle lightly over warm cookies.

Christmas Reindeer Chow

4-5 cups Rice Chex cereal

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

2 Tbsp. salted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 cup mini pretzels

1/2 to 1 cup Reese's Minis

1/2 cup Christmas M&M's

Put Chex cereal in a large bowl.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter. Microwave 1 minute. Stir until melted. Microwave an additional 15 seconds if needed. Stir in vanilla.

Pour chocolate mixture over the cereal. Stir until well coated. Transfer to a zip-top bag.

Add powdered sugar and shake until well coated. Pour in the pretzels, Reese's Minis and M&M's. Add more powdered sugar, if desired. Spread onto a piece of wax paper to cool before serving.

Reindeer Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 cup creamy peanut butter

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking soda

72 small pretzel twists

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Beat butter, sugar, peanut butter, eggs, vanilla extract and salt together in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Stir flour and baking soda into creamed butter mixture until well incorporated.

Roll dough into 36 balls. Flatten each ball and shape into an upside-down triangle. Press two pretzels into the two top corners of each triangle for the antlers. Press two chocolate chips into the center of each triangle for the eyes and one chocolate chip or M&M on the bottom of the triangle for the nose. Arrange cookies on baking sheets.

Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Strawberry Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

3 cups whole-milk plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup pure maple syrup or honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups sliced strawberries

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir yogurt, maple syrup (or honey) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Scatter the strawberries on top and sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Freeze until very firm, at least 3 hours. To serve, cut or break into 32 pieces.

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.