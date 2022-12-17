Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Christmas breads for sharing

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.

Hojaldres de Torrelavega, Cantabria, Spain. with buttercream, de
Swedish Kringle or almond puffs and other breads may be baked ahead of time to serve at holiday gatherings. They also make tasty gifts.
Adobe Stock
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
December 17, 2022 10:47 AM
There is still time to make some homemade gifts before Christmas. Wrapped in colored cellophane and decorated with a pretty bow, these breads will make a tasty gift. Print out the recipe at allrecipes.com and attach it to the ribbon so the recipient can bake some of their own.

Swedish Kringles

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter

1 Tbsp. water, or as needed

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 tsp. almond extract

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 Tbsp. heavy cream

1 Tbsp. butter, softened

1 tsp. almond extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. To make the dough cut 1/2 cup butter into 1 cup flour using a knife or pastry blender. Add water as needed and mix until crumbly, leaving pea-sized chunks. On a floured surface, roll the dough out to 3 or 4 inches in width. Place on a rectangular cookie sheet.

In a small saucepan over high heat, bring 1 cup water and 1/2 cup butter to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in flour. Mix until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, mixing well after each. Stir in 1 teaspoon almond extract. Spread filling over dough.

Bake in the preheated oven for 55 to 60 minutes. The pastry will fall a little as it cools. Meanwhile, combine confectioners' sugar, cream, 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tsp. almond extract. Spread icing over the pastry as soon as it's removed from the oven.

Cranberry Nut Bread

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup white sugar

1-1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 cup butter

1 egg

3/4 cup orange juice

1 Tbsp. grated orange zest

1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

In a small bowl, beat the egg, orange juice and orange zest. Blend into the dry mixture. Stir in the cranberries and walnuts. Transfer to the loaf pan.

Bake in the preheated oven for 65 to 70 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, remove to a wire rack and cool completely before serving.

Trinidad Sweet Bread

1/2 lb. butter, softened

4-1/2 cups white sugar

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup evaporated milk

2 tsp. almond extract

9 cups all-purpose flour

9 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

6 cups shredded coconut

1 cup chopped dried mixed fruit

1 cup raisins

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 5-by-9-inch loaf pans and set aside. Blend together the butter, sugar, eggs, evaporated milk and almond extract.

Sift together the flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Add to wet ingredients and stir. Add coconut, coarsely mixed dry chopped fruit and raisins. Mix well and pour into prepared loaf tins.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from pans and cool on a wire rack.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
