NORTHWOODS COOKS: Blueberry season is just around the corner

Blueberries are ripening. According to the First Fruits Blueberry Farm website, mid-July to the end of July is when berries are expected to be ready for picking. The farm, located in rural Menahga, is holding a new event this year called “Seniors in the Sun.” Seniors are invited to pick berries for free starting at 9 a.m. Friday, July 28.

The village of Lake George will be celebrating its annual Blueberry Festival from July 28-30 with a variety of fun events for the whole family.

Make the most of the blueberry season by sampling a recipe or two.

Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

allrecipes.com

2 cups white sugar

1 cup butter, softened

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1-5/8 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. confectioners' sugar for dusting

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch Bundt pan. Beat sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in sour cream and vanilla extract.

Combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir into butter mixture until just blended. Fold in blueberries. Spoon 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan.

Combine brown sugar, pecans, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle 1/2 of the mixture over batter in the pan. Spoon remaining batter on top, then sprinkle over remaining pecan mixture. Use a knife or thin spatula to swirl the sugar layer into the cake.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool briefly on a wire rack. Invert carefully onto a serving plate; dust with confectioners' sugar just before serving.

Blueberry Jam

iheartnaptime.com

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Pinch salt

In a medium saucepan, stir together blueberries, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt over medium heat. Stirring frequently, bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium. Simmer, stirring occasionally while gently crushing some of the blueberries, 7 to 10 minutes, or until slightly thickened and a digital thermometer reads 220 degrees.

Let cool for 5 minutes in the saucepan before transferring to jars. Leave unopened and let come to room temperature. Once the jam is at room temperature, seal jars and store in the refrigerator. The jam might take 24 to 48 hours to fully set up, but it can be eaten as soon as it is cool enough.

Easy Blueberry Cobbler

littlebitrecipes.com

Filling:

1-1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

Squeeze fresh lemon juice

Topping:

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 cup milk

1-1/2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 pinch salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a small oven-proof skillet or baking dish well. In a bowl, stir together the blueberries, 1 Tbsp. sugar and lemon juice until well combined. Spread the berries in the bottom of the baking dish or skillet.

Blend together all of the topping ingredients until smooth. Layer the topping over the berries. Bake for 25-30 minutes until browned and cooked through.