NORTHWOODS COOKS: Anti-inflammatory skillet dinners

An anti-inflammatory diet includes healthy fats, antioxidant-packed fruits and vegetables and whole grains.

These recipes are from “15 Anti-Inflammatory Skillet Dinners for Spring” at eatingwell.com and were reviewed by a registered dietician.

Chicken and Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon and Parmesan

8 oz. gluten-free penne pasta or whole-wheat penne pasta

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast or thighs, trimmed if necessary, and cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

10 cups chopped fresh spinach

4 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in wine, lemon juice and zest; bring to a simmer.

Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and the cooked pasta. Cover and let stand until the spinach is just wilted. Divide among 4 plates and top each serving with 1 Tbsp. Parmesan.

Black Bean Fajita Skillet

1 Tbsp. olive oil

12-oz. package sliced fajita vegetables (bell peppers and onions) or buy fresh peppers and onions and slice

15-oz. can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed

1/2 tsp. salt-free Southwest-style seasoning blend

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 cup coarsely shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add fajita vegetables and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in black beans, seasoning and salt; cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute. Divide the vegetables and beans between two bowls and top each with 2 Tbsp. cheese if desired.

Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole

8 oz. whole-wheat egg noodles

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup dry white wine

6 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 cups nonfat milk

1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper

12 oz. canned chunk light tuna drained

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup finely grated parmesan cheese, divided

1/2 cup coarse dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook noodles until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and rinse.

Position rack in upper third of oven and preheat broiler. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large broiler-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, mushrooms and salt and cook, stirring often, until the onion is softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add wine and cook until evaporated, 4 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables; stir to coat. Add milk and pepper and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Stir in tuna, peas and 1/2 cup Parmesan until evenly incorporated. Then, stir in the noodles (the pan will be very full). Remove from the heat.

Sprinkle the casserole with breadcrumbs and the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan. Broil until bubbly and lightly browned on top, 3 to 4 minutes.