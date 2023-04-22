99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Anti-inflammatory skillet dinners

Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.

Pasta penne with chicken and spinach in creamy sauce.
Skillet dinners make cleanup easier after a busy day. There are many healthy options to choose from like penne pasta with chicken and spinach. Add a salad and beverage to make the meal complete.
Adobe Stock
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 10:55 AM

An anti-inflammatory diet includes healthy fats, antioxidant-packed fruits and vegetables and whole grains.

These recipes are from “15 Anti-Inflammatory Skillet Dinners for Spring” at eatingwell.com and were reviewed by a registered dietician.

Chicken and Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon and Parmesan

8 oz. gluten-free penne pasta or whole-wheat penne pasta

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

ADVERTISEMENT

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast or thighs, trimmed if necessary, and cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

10 cups chopped fresh spinach

4 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, divided

ADVERTISEMENT

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in wine, lemon juice and zest; bring to a simmer.

Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and the cooked pasta. Cover and let stand until the spinach is just wilted. Divide among 4 plates and top each serving with 1 Tbsp. Parmesan.

Black Bean Fajita Skillet

1 Tbsp. olive oil

12-oz. package sliced fajita vegetables (bell peppers and onions) or buy fresh peppers and onions and slice

15-oz. can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed

1/2 tsp. salt-free Southwest-style seasoning blend

1/4 tsp. salt

ADVERTISEMENT

1/4 cup coarsely shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add fajita vegetables and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in black beans, seasoning and salt; cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute. Divide the vegetables and beans between two bowls and top each with 2 Tbsp. cheese if desired.

Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole

8 oz. whole-wheat egg noodles

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

1/2 tsp. salt

ADVERTISEMENT

1/2 cup dry white wine

6 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 cups nonfat milk

1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper

12 oz. canned chunk light tuna drained

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup finely grated parmesan cheese, divided

1/2 cup coarse dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook noodles until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and rinse.

Position rack in upper third of oven and preheat broiler. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large broiler-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, mushrooms and salt and cook, stirring often, until the onion is softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add wine and cook until evaporated, 4 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables; stir to coat. Add milk and pepper and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Stir in tuna, peas and 1/2 cup Parmesan until evenly incorporated. Then, stir in the noodles (the pan will be very full). Remove from the heat.

Sprinkle the casserole with breadcrumbs and the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan. Broil until bubbly and lightly browned on top, 3 to 4 minutes.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
What To Read Next
Spruce with winter injury April 22, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Evergreen winterburn, burlap wrap removal, chainsaw pruning caution
April 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
042223.F.FF.GrowingTogether.3
Lifestyle
Snow mold and vole damage rampant on region’s lawns
April 22, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
92834729
Lifestyle
Faith Briefs: April 22-28, 2023
April 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AmandaHassVert2023.jpg
Local
Nevis graduate helps refugees learn English
April 19, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
FrankWhiteEducationCenter.jpg
Local
Park Rapids School Board closes Frank White era
April 19, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
BjiLadder2Horz041923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Bemidji, Park Rapids firefighters practice together
April 21, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LundstromATKatahdinSummit.jpg
Local
Nevis resident treks entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
April 14, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen