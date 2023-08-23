Gap year can help grads set goals, two alumni find

As students move into their last year or two of high school, they may feel pressured to make decisions about continuing their studies or starting a career after graduation.

Two members of the Park Rapids Class of 2022 found that at least a partial “gap year” can bring clarity – and maybe a change of direction.

WWOOFing in Hawaii

“I was supposed to take a full gap year, but decided to go back to school, to a different college that I liked,” Kelsey Berghuis said in an interview. “I took a gap semester instead.”

In the fall of 2022, Berghuis said, “I had decided to go through the Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF). It’s a work exchange program where they teach you stuff, and in exchange for your work you get free accommodations and food. It was a really good opportunity for me, so I took that and went with it.”

Berghuis went to Hawaii, starting on the Big Island, where she helped out on a family homestead, weeding and watering a garden.

Beghuis and Bolton experience a helicopter ride during their 2022 WWOOF trip on Maui. Contributed / Kelsey Berghuis

“They wanted to teach others how to farm,” she said. “It was a learning opportunity, where they were teaching you how to farm, how to cook the stuff that you grew.”

After a few weeks, she joined classmate Maeve Bolton on another farm on Maui, also through WWOOF, staying for about a month and a half.

“It was really fun. I learned a lot,” said Berghuis. “It was an avocado farm, but it was the off-season, so we mostly took care of his animals and his landscape” – including goats and chickens.

Bolton visits Poon Hill in Nepal, overlooking the Annapurna and Dhaulagiri mountains, on May 29, 2023. Contributed / Maeve Bolton

Practical lessons

Bolton took a whole year off after graduation and traveled widely. Besides her WWOOF experience on Maui, she also visited multiple countries in Europe and Asia.

“I knew that I wanted to take a gap year,” she said. “It was a big goal of mine to travel and learn in a way that wasn’t necessarily academic. I kind of decided as I went along what I wanted to do, when I wanted to do it.”

She learned about WWOOF online and based on her research, she thought it sounded great.

“It sounds like such a strange thing to do. I’d never heard of this before,” she said – meaning the concept of working on someone’s farm anywhere in the world for room and board.

Bolton spent September to December on the Maui farm. “It was so much fun to live independently for the first time,” she said, “with such a great group of people my age.

Bolton passed through Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 3, 2023. Contributed / Maeve Bolton

“I really grew as a person in a lot of ways that I’m still discovering now. Skills that I learned there – such as how to be a good roommate, gardening, composting, a lot of problem-solving skills that come with living independently. I learned a lot about myself and the ways I deal with situations. I learned a lot about trusting my intuition, appreciating the people and things that I have in my life at home … so many things.”

Bolton said the experience influenced how she wants to live in the future. “We lived a really simple life there,” she said. “A relaxed, slow-paced, simple life. I’ve made it a huge goal of mine to incorporate that into my real life.”

Berghuis encounters a wild chameleon in early November 2022 on the farm where she volunteered on Maui. Contributed / Kelsey Berghuis

Time for a deep breath

“It was an eye-opening experience,” said Berghuis. “I kind of knew what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go to school, but it was nice to take a step back and not focus on that. It gave me more time to think. It helped me figure out what I wanted to do, solidify my school path.”

The result was a change of plans.

“I was originally going to go down to the Twin Cities, to the University of Minnesota,” she said. “I was going to be studying biology and a pre-medicine track, which is still what I’m doing, but I’m at St. Scholastica in Duluth. I just realized that I like smaller campuses and a closer community.”

Asked how the recent wildfires on Maui affected her hosts, Berghuis said, “It’s on a different side of the island, up on the mountain, so it didn’t directly affect them. But it affects their community and people that he knows. It’s been really hard on them, just the whole island in general. It impacts everyone there, because they’re really connected. It’s such a strong community.”

It wasn’t all work. Berghuis said the six volunteers on the farm hung out together in their free time.

“We would explore little towns, go surfing, go to the beach,” she said. “We’d go hiking. We had lots of free time to do fun stuff.”

Her favorite experiences on Maui included swimming in a waterfall and taking a helicopter ride.

Besides discovering a love of living near the ocean, she picked up an interest in composting. “It taught me to appreciate nature more and live off the land,” said Berghuis.

Bolton climbed this trail to Prelà Castello in Italy's Liguria region on March 15, 2023. Contributed / Maeve Bolton

Intense travel

Between March and April, Bolton spent about a month working on an olive farm in the province of Liguria on the Italian Riviera, also through WWOOF.

“It was so much fun,” she said. “They had four donkeys, four chickens, a garden. They had a couple Airbnb properties that I worked on renovating. For the most part, my job was outside.”

Bolton also spent two months backpacking in Switzerland, Italy, Albania, Portugal, Spain, (deep breath) Thailand and Nepal.

She called her first visit to Asia a transformative experience and a “huge culture-shock moment.” In Thailand, she did a lot of island hopping, visited an elephant sanctuary and took a couple cruises on the Andaman Sea.

Nepal’s capital city, Kathmandu, was another shock. “There were so many people there,” she said. “It was an incredible experience to look at how many different ways people live, and how lucky we are. We need to be grateful for what we have.”

Meanwhile, she saw wild tigers, elephants and rhinos on a jungle safari through Chitwan National Park in the south of Nepal, and went on a four-day Himalayan trek.

“That was really intense physically, mentally and in every way,” she said.

Maeve Bolton took in this view of the Boudha Stupa in Nepal on May 22, 2023. A stupa is a hemispherical structure said to contain sacred relics, in this case the remains of Kassapa Buddha. Contributed / Maeve Bolton

Changed within

Bolton’s plans – to pursue a biology degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth – were unaffected by her gap year.

“But what I’m doing next, in my head, has been completely transformed from what I thought my goals, ambitions and feelings were about everything,” she said. “I really want to live a simple life now, a thankful life. Because some people have it so much worse in every way.”

Bolton said her goals are now to serve the public, be a good citizen of a small community with people she cares about, have her own garden and live more off the land, and help others do the same.

The friends reflected on the value of taking a gap year or semester vs. rushing straight into college.

A friendly sheep snuggles up to Berghuis on Maui. Contributed / Kelsey Berghuis

“On Hawaii, you just had to think about your tasks for the day,” said Berghuis. “It was nice to have that mindset. My brain was so wired to be like, ‘The future! The future! The future!’ It helped to take a little time to focus on the present, take a step back and rewire my brain and think, ‘Is this what I want to do?’”

“When I was a senior, and when I was graduating, the pressure was on to go straight to college,” said Bolton. “This is very American, I learned. Most other countries highly recommend a gap year, if not require one in some places.

“My gap year really changed the way I think about things. I feel like my self-confidence grew exponentially. My sense of self grew. My intuition became very important to me, and how I feel about things. Listening to others, listening to myself.”

Berghuis visited this waterfall on the road to Hana on Maui in early December 2022. Contributed / Kelsey Berghuis

Not done traveling

Both friends mean to travel on. Bolton wants to visit Bolivia, Paraguay and Chile next year.

“It doesn’t take that much money, once you get there,” she said. “I lived a very humble existence the last few months. I slept on the floor, some places. Didn’t have much to eat or drink or shelter myself in. But that was all things I was willing to sacrifice for my goal.”

Berghuis would love to touch every continent in her lifetime. “I was thinking of taking a small trip to one country during my winter break,” she said, suggesting the east coast of Australia.

Asked what it would take to be a good WWOOFer, Bolton said, “You have to be tough.”

Kelsey takes a snorkeling trip in early December 2022 off the coast of Molokini. Contributed / Kelsey Berghuis

“I would say mentally strong,” Berghuis agreed. “You’re not going to live a very luxurious lifestyle. But you meet so many good people. You make so many connections, and that’s what makes it worth it.”

She added, “Make sure you like the outdoors,” and hinted it helps to be physically fit.

“If you’re not tough now, go,” said Bolton, “and you’ll become tough.”

“Not everything goes how you want it to go,” said Berghuis. “You have to be adaptable, open to change,” and to being thrown into unexpected situations.

“Or if that’s something you want to work on,” said Bolton. “If you want to get better at it.”

Bergbuis captured this rainbow in late November 2022 on a beach in Maui. Contributed / Kelsey Berghuis

Thinking about WWOOFing?

WWOOF’s website, wwoofusa.org/en/, offers volunteer opportunities across the USA with a wide variety of options ranging from lodgings to meals, farming practices and methods, host languages and emphases such as organic farming, Vegan diets, LGBTQ+-operated, woman-operated, Veteran-operated and BIPOC (non-white)-operated.

The organization also offers destinations outside the USA, in more than 40 countries spread across six continents. Visit wwoof.net/destinations/ for more information.